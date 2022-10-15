Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
UK police probe assault of protester at Chinese consulate
LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating the assault of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was beaten up in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in the city of Manchester. The man, who is in his 30s, told the BBC that unidentified Chinese men from the consulate building dragged him inside the consulate grounds and assaulted him during a protest Sunday. Greater Manchester Police said its officers intervened and removed the protester from the consulate grounds “due to our fears for the safety of the man.” The protester remained in the hospital Monday for treatment. No arrests have yet been made. Hong Kong’s leader said the U.K. government would handle the incident in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and British law.
KEYT
Suspected serial killer appears in court in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African women’s rights groups and sex workers have demonstrated outside a Johannesburg court where a 21-year-old man appeared in connection with the discovery of six decomposed bodies, believed to be those of sex workers. He was arrested last week when police discovered the bodies at a car repair workshop in downtown Johannesburg. Police say some of the bodies were found with their hands tied and they had evidently been in the building for a long period of time. None of the victims has yet been formally identified as officials are awaiting DNA results.
KEYT
2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained
BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing in southwestern Germany. Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect, a Somali citizen, initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore. Police said officers used their firearms in the process and he was seriously injured. Police later said the victims who were killed were two German men aged 20 and 35. The severely injured person is a 27-year-old German. In line with German privacy policy neither the names of the victims nor of the perpetrator were given. Police said there was no danger to the public.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
Missing 12-year-old found dead in a trunk
Investigators in Paris are questioning a man and a woman suspected of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a trunk on Friday.
