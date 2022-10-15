Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Detroit Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks means opportunity for Filip Zadina
That depth the Detroit Red Wings had coming into the season will be tested after just one week. Tyler Bertuzzi, the team's gritty, goal-scoring top-line winger, will miss four to six weeks with what coach Derek Lalonde said Monday is an upper-body injury. Bertuzzi left in the second period of Saturday's 5-2 victory...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Report: Roy, Beck & More
The season has barely begun, and the Montreal Canadiens prospects are already making their presence known. Joshua Roy – Center/Left Wing, Sherbrooke Phoenix, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, besides the local media touting a francophone player out of the...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Anthony Rizzo
You know, I wasn’t going to write this article. I figured the Anthony Rizzo ship had sailed, and he seemed both happy and productive in Yankee Stadium. Then Gordon Wittenmyer upset that nice little proverbial applecart by writing this article, which posits the idea that perhaps a Cubs/Rizzo reunion might be a useful idea.
Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Just a week into his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby has already been given high honors.
Yardbarker
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: 2 Points, Injury Updates, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down , a weekly column released each week detailing ups and downs of the week that was. The St. Louis Blues finally kicked off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15 , taking on a dangerous, yet struggling team in the Columbus Blue Jackets (now 0-3-0). The Blue Jackets have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing their first two games by a combined score of 9-3. In doing so, they lost star winger Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain. The Blues took advantage of his absence and handed the Blue Jackets their third loss of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Recalls Alex DeBrincat's Story From 2017 Camp
Kane recalls DeBrincat's story from 2017 training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex DeBrincat tugged on Chicago's heartstrings before Opening Night, thanking the city and Blackhawks fans for their support over the years in an article published in The Players' Tribune. There was one story that stood out,...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, NHL Salary Cap
Welcome to another edition of Full Press Hockey’s NHL Rumors! The NHL 2022-23 regular season games have begun and players will be evaluated. Now, with free agency moves mostly done, rumors are still around. Clubs are always working to improve their rosters for next season. Some teams are having difficulty creating enough cap space to make moves. Others are experiencing severe injuries to star players. Trade rumors/signings are still prevalent. In this Wednesday’s edition of NHL Rumors, we will take a look at the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the NHL Salary Cap.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Assign Alex Vlasic to Rockford IceHogs
The Chicago Blackhawks assigned defenseman Alex Vlasic to the AHL Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday. This marks Vlasic's first trip to the AHL club of his young career. The 21-year-old immediately joined the Blackhawks last season after finishing his junior year at Boston University. He posted two points (one goal, one assist) in 15 games at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
How much money will the Cubs spend this offseason?
Rumors of the Cubs being in on top free agents are already swirling, even before the postseason is over. Will they really be big spenders this winter? They’d better be. The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason and free agency with little to no financial limitations, according to team owner Tom Ricketts. This would be exciting news to fans – if they were not told the exact same thing last year. In a year with a historically large pool of talent, Chicago made just two noteworthy signings: Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Marcus Stroman, who signed a three-year $71million deal. Although great pick-ups for the Cubs, it was not enough to make them competitive – even in a very mediocre NL Central. As we turn the page to 2023, we are all expecting more moves with better results.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Kick Off Season with Four Nights of Festivities
Special events and fanfare surrounding the first home games of the season. Chicago Blackhawks hockey returns to the United Center this week, kicking off the team's 2022-23 home slate. The team is thrilled to offer several special events and festivities throughout the month to celebrate another exciting season together. October...
Derrick White Discusses Keys to Celtics Success and Shuffling Between Starting and Second Unit
In the Celtics' 126-117 win over the Sixers on opening night, Joe Mazzulla kept Derrick White in the starting lineup, just as he had throughout the preseason. As familiar as White is with staying ready to come off the bench and make an impact, it would've been odd to utilize him that way after not ...
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson
On Oct. 7, the Chicago Blackhawks made a late night transaction the day before their final preseason contest. General manager Kyle Davidson took advantage of the salary cap-strapped Vancouver Canucks with a trade that gained the team yet another future asset. Defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jason Dickinson exchanged scenery, with Stillman going to the Vancouver and Dickinson to Chicago. With this move, the Canucks gained $1.3 million in cap space, but they also gave up of 2023 second-round pick to the Blackhawks.
Comments / 0