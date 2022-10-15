ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Due for a Trade

The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Prospect Report: Roy, Beck & More

The season has barely begun, and the Montreal Canadiens prospects are already making their presence known. Joshua Roy – Center/Left Wing, Sherbrooke Phoenix, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, besides the local media touting a francophone player out of the...
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17

* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Anthony Rizzo

You know, I wasn’t going to write this article. I figured the Anthony Rizzo ship had sailed, and he seemed both happy and productive in Yankee Stadium. Then Gordon Wittenmyer upset that nice little proverbial applecart by writing this article, which posits the idea that perhaps a Cubs/Rizzo reunion might be a useful idea.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: 2 Points, Injury Updates, & More

Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down , a weekly column released each week detailing ups and downs of the week that was. The St. Louis Blues finally kicked off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15 , taking on a dangerous, yet struggling team in the Columbus Blue Jackets (now 0-3-0). The Blue Jackets have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing their first two games by a combined score of 9-3. In doing so, they lost star winger Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain. The Blues took advantage of his absence and handed the Blue Jackets their third loss of the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider

Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, NHL Salary Cap

Welcome to another edition of Full Press Hockey’s NHL Rumors! The NHL 2022-23 regular season games have begun and players will be evaluated. Now, with free agency moves mostly done, rumors are still around. Clubs are always working to improve their rosters for next season. Some teams are having difficulty creating enough cap space to make moves. Others are experiencing severe injuries to star players. Trade rumors/signings are still prevalent. In this Wednesday’s edition of NHL Rumors, we will take a look at the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the NHL Salary Cap.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Assign Alex Vlasic to Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks assigned defenseman Alex Vlasic to the AHL Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday. This marks Vlasic's first trip to the AHL club of his young career. The 21-year-old immediately joined the Blackhawks last season after finishing his junior year at Boston University. He posted two points (one goal, one assist) in 15 games at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

How much money will the Cubs spend this offseason?

Rumors of the Cubs being in on top free agents are already swirling, even before the postseason is over. Will they really be big spenders this winter? They’d better be. The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason and free agency with little to no financial limitations, according to team owner Tom Ricketts. This would be exciting news to fans – if they were not told the exact same thing last year. In a year with a historically large pool of talent, Chicago made just two noteworthy signings: Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Marcus Stroman, who signed a three-year $71million deal. Although great pick-ups for the Cubs, it was not enough to make them competitive – even in a very mediocre NL Central. As we turn the page to 2023, we are all expecting more moves with better results.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

BLOG: Blackhawks Kick Off Season with Four Nights of Festivities

Special events and fanfare surrounding the first home games of the season. Chicago Blackhawks hockey returns to the United Center this week, kicking off the team's 2022-23 home slate. The team is thrilled to offer several special events and festivities throughout the month to celebrate another exciting season together. October...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Meet the New Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson

On Oct. 7, the Chicago Blackhawks made a late night transaction the day before their final preseason contest. General manager Kyle Davidson took advantage of the salary cap-strapped Vancouver Canucks with a trade that gained the team yet another future asset. Defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jason Dickinson exchanged scenery, with Stillman going to the Vancouver and Dickinson to Chicago. With this move, the Canucks gained $1.3 million in cap space, but they also gave up of 2023 second-round pick to the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL

