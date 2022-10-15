Read full article on original website
Win Tix: SF’s Annual Roaring ’20s “Senior Prom” at Hotel Nikko (2022)
SF's Annual Roaring '20s "Senior Prom" at Hotel Nikko (2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 27 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and...
Chinese Brush Painting Workshop (Mountain View)
Enjoy the joys of Chinese Brush Painting and learn to create beautiful works in ink and colors. Artist-instructor Pauline Tsui presents a hands-on workshop with easy steps on how to paint flowers and bamboo. Art supplies such as, brushes, papers, ink and colors will be provided. This class is for beginner level participants, ages 12+ are welcome.
“The Haunted Garden” Halloween Party (SF)
Our annual Halloween party is back for another year! Join us in our haunted garden for plenty of family-friendly spooky fun!. Museum Exhibit: Ghoulish and Ghastly: Victorian Monsters in Popular Culture. Food Truck: Mestizo. Light Refreshments available for purchase in garden. Halloween costumes are encouraged!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
San Rafael’s Marin Arts & Crafts Show 2022 (Nov. 4-6)
Marin Arts & Crafts Show is back at the Marin Center Exhibit Hall, November 4th-6th, featuring over 200 artisan exhibits, creating a vibrant showcasing of handcrafted wares, fine art, jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, antiquities, and specialty foods –along with plein-air painting workshops, wine tasting, and live music –it’s an art filled, holiday shopping event like no other.
“Renegade Chamber Orchestra” Concert (Richmond)
Renegade Orchestra – The Beauty of a Symphony, the Soul of a Rock Band. Welcome to the Renegade Orchestra – it’s time to throw out all the old conventions of a quiet, sleepy, stuffy show of musicians locked in straight jackets of tradition. Clap your hands, tap...
$8 Tix: “Proxistant Vision” SF’s New Art + Tech Exhibition (Museum of Craft and Design)
“Proxistant Vision” New Art + Tech Exhibition Opening Weekend (SF) Mark your calendars for the opening weekend of the world premiere of “Bull.Miletic: Proxistant Vision,” on November 19-20, 2022 at San Francisco’s Museum of Craft and Design. Proxistant Vision features work by Oslo-based artist duo Bull.Miletic,...
Open Mic Wednesday at Big Rock Market (San Rafael)
Every Wednesday – Open Mic – Big Rock Market in San Rafael, CA. 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Sign-up on-site. Great Food, Great Beers on Tap. Family Friendly. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Bay Area Singles’ Halloween Costume Party (San Jose)
Halloween is always the best theme each year for a party! Everyone is so much friendlier and less inhibited! $20/advance (by Oct 27) or $25/door includes a fun Costume Contest (costumes are optional), with prizes; and dancing to your favorite hits in a large, newly renovated Ballroom! Adults of all ages welcome. Friday, Oct 28, 2022, 8pm-Midnight.
“Sketchboard”: Figure Drawing Art Class & Live Music | SF
Join in at the Monument (140 9th St), for figure drawing accompanied by live musicians. Everyone is welcome, we are a mix of seasoned artists, students, and first timers. Poses range from 2, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes. There will be easels provided and some materials for drop-ins.
“After Dark: Revealing Landscapes” Exhibit at Exploratorium (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Layers of history lie beneath our feet, and complex systems are at work across the planet-all without most people taking notice. Tonight, look and listen to the landscape to discover its stories. Join artist Susie Ibarra and scientist Michele Koppes as they share their sonic journey through watersheds from the Greenland Ice Sheet to glacier-fed rivers in the Himalayas and the Pacific Northwest. And delve beneath San Francisco’s streets to reveal Gold Rush history, natural history, and the past and continuing presence of Indigenous peoples with the Exploratorium’s Buried History project.
San Francisco “Trash Talk” Why is SF So Dirty? What Can be Done?
Join Vince Yuen, founder of Refuse Refuse, for a virtual presentation of “San Francisco Trash Talk”. We’ll discuss why SF is so dirty, possible solutions, and what you can do about it. Sign up on this Google Form or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name to receive the Zoom link.
Baila Community Dance Party with Latin Hits (Berkeley)
La Peña’s BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put October 21st in your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing! Come and experience three rooms of Latin Hits, salsa, bachata, community, and more! Discount tickets and more information available at bit.ly/bailaparty.
Laugh Your Gays Off: Free Comedy in The Castro | SF
FREE – $5 suggested donation. Strong cocktails and great beers, plus 2-for-1 drinks until 9 pm, so come a bit before the show to grab one (actually two?) Who doesn’t need a drink and some laughs on a Sunday night before starting another week?. Please note that starting...
Made in Oakland 2022: Holiday Shopping, Wine & Music
Made in Oakland at Côte West celebrates local makers and showcases our diverse community of artists, artisans and craftspeople. Discover the talented people based in the Oakland area and shop their wares, just in time for the holidays. The event is free to attend and open to the public. You can purchase flights of wine for $20/person or grab a bottle with no corkage fee or a glass to enjoy while you shop. Kids & dogs are welcome!
Art & Lit Fest 2022 (Daly City)
DCPLA is excited to launch our inaugural Art & Lit Fest!. This event will showcase local artists and encourage the cultural rise of Daly City’s art community. The Art & Lit Fest will be a day of arts and crafts, performances, workshops, live music, and fun – celebrating the talent in our community while raising funds for Daly City Public Library.
Halloween Masquerade Party at The Clift (SF)
San Francisco’s top promoters Yuksel Presents & Sol Y Luna invite you to Experience San Francisco’s most incredible Halloween Party at Historical The Clift ( Redwood & Velvet Room ) Rise and dare to come for a special Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct 29th ( Every 7 years...
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30)
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30) Fall San Francisco Restaurant Week returns October 21-30, 2022. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse neighborhoods through special prix-fixe menus. Over 180 participating restaurants will offer special menus Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 30th at one or...
7th Annual Halloween Blacklight Art Show (Alameda)
7th Annual BlackLight Art Show. Everything glows in the dark! Blacklight paintings, lit up sculpture art, body painting and video installations abound in this year’s Blacklight Art Show. Several special indoor and outdoor installation pieces will be on display this year including Wormhole by FILMA Art Collective. Live music, film animations, Halloween treats by Shannon Cooks. Check out our sister galleries, Fireside’s Red Door Opening, 3 Dot’s Annual Memento Mori and Peace Provocateur. Costumes encouraged, be sure to enter the costume contest! Post a hashtag or checkin of you in your Halloween best at studio 23.
Community Centered Businesses’ “A Round Table Discussion” (Oakland)
A space where we can learn from one another – improve our businesses and support those who are interested in starting their own business. We all have something to share! You don’t need to be an expert to be helpful!. Potential conversations:. Business models/structures. Money trauma. Surviving in...
Muse: A Queer Fashion Show (SF)
Come revel in San Francisco’s queer arts and cultural renaissance at MUSE, an immersive queer fashion show featuring an evening of fabulous music, circus, drag, and design. See what we are wearing and who we are becoming as the Haus of Jubilee continues the work to help make San Francisco a focal point of the post gendered fashion world.
