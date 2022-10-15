Join us for a special Halloween edition of our Sing and Play Along Ukulele Jam! Participants will learn and perform songs with a spooky theme. Beginners and ukulele enthusiasts are welcome to join us to sing and play together. Ukulele instructor Chuck Monahan will teach participants how to play basic chords on the ukulele and lead the group in an informal performance of popular songs from the last 50 years. Bring your own uke, or use one of ours. No registration required.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO