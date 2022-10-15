ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: No reprieve in the schedule this fall

As most are aware, this is the best start to a season for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League era with a 7-2-1 record through 10 matches. Arsenal sits atop the table, but four points is a negligible gap with so much of the season remaining. From a purely results standpoint, things are going well in North London.
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea - Disappointed, but not surprised!

Another frustrating performance to say the least! How are the lads feeling about the loss?. More importantly, how did Aston Villa fail to score on Sunday?!. Are we ever going to gain any sort of consistency with the current manner of how Steven Gerrard sets his teams up?. What did...
SB Nation

Everton at Newcastle: Predicted Line-Up | Davies and Garner to Start?

It’s been a tough few weeks for Everton and another tricky task awaits as the Blues head up to Newcastle. There are just five league games before the World Cup interlude, so it’s becoming increasingly important for the Blues to get some points under our belts so we’re not left contemplating another relegation battle during the extended break.
SB Nation

Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or

Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
SB Nation

Wednesday October 19th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks

The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.
SB Nation

Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Player Ratings

Glad to see Lumley back in the team today. Regardless of his lack of athletic shot-stopping ability, his attitude on the pitch is key to the way Reading defend this season. That said, his consistent ability to collect the ball from crosses and corners was tested today and came up a little short, with Swansea converting from a corner.
SB Nation

Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut

Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
SB Nation

Reading Women 0-1 Arsenal Women: Match Report

When you haven’t won your first four matches, three in the Women’s Super League (WSL), you don’t really want your next WSL match to be against a team that haven’t lost, haven’t conceded a goal and have the chance to go top of the league – especially if they score a few goals. The arrival of Arsenal was therefore not ideal… and Reading fans may have feared the worst.
SB Nation

Lampard highlights Everton progress, areas for improvement

Everton slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham yesterday with the hosts scoring twice in the second half to secure all three points. For the Toffees, this was a second straight lacklustre performance especially in the attacking half, taking only four shots and not hitting the target with a single one.
SB Nation

Henderson Calls for “More of the Same” as Liverpool Look To Build Momentum

Last week, when Liverpool dispatched Rangers 7-1 in Champions League action, few Liverpool fans took a great deal of positivity from it. Not with the Reds’ stumbling start to the season and title favourites Manchester City to come on the weekend. That game against City, though, saw Jürgen Klopp’s...
SB Nation

Diogo Jota to Miss World Cup Due to Serious Calf Injury

A serious calf injury suffered against Manchester City will sideline Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota through at least the World Cup in a blow both to Liverpool’s short-term hopes and his nation’s dreams of football glory. It’s a significant blow for the player, and it follows the...
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard previews Newcastle, big win for Under-21s

Match preview and predicted lineup ahead of today’s match against Newcastle. Frank Lampard reveals squad fitness news, as Anthony Gordon and Mason Holgate look to make their return. [EFC]. “We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t...
BBC

C﻿ity coach damaged on return from Anfield

The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
SB Nation

Denis Zakaria just patiently ‘waiting for his chance’ at Chelsea

Only two players in the senior Chelsea first-team haven’t managed a single minute so far this season. One of them is certified glue-guy, vibes merchant, and third goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, and that’s certainly understandable. And the other is Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria, whose deadline day arrival was billed as the necessary defensive-minded addition to the midfield in light of N’Golo Kanté’s injury.
SB Nation

Everton at Newcastle: Match Preview | Another tough test on the road for Toffees

Everton face another tough test on the road as they take on high-flying Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening. The Toffees head north looking to avoid a third successive defeat after Saturday’s 2-0 reverse at Tottenham. The game went pretty much as I expected it too. Everton were never going to be too expansive but needed to take their chances if they were to get anything.

