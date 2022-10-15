ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game

Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games

Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
ringsidenews.com

Minnesota Vikings Say They Aren’t Losing In Front Of Chris Jericho

Minnesota Vikings recently faced off against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. It was a great game that saw Kirk Cousins score two touchdowns that helped Minnesota Vikings defeat the Miami Dolphins comfortably with a final score that read 24-16. After the game was over, Minnesota Vikings took to Twitter...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The worst part of the loss is all the injuries weren’t the cause. Three turnovers — two from Jaylen Waddle’s miscues — were the reason. Ten penalties were the reason. The Dolphins were in good shape to win despite the shape of their ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards  Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert  Nathan Knight  Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin  Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr.  Jaylen Nowell  Eric Paschall Taurean Prince  Naz Reid  Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell  Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Shaun Alexander Personal News

Shaun Alexander had as dominant a five-year stretch as any running back has ever had during his time with Seattle. From 2001-2005, Alexander rushed for 7,504 yards and 87 touchdowns on his way to an MVP, three Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl appearance and All-Pro honors. Now, according to ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson, No. 37 will be added to the team's Ring of Honor.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

'ManningCast' schedule 2022: Dates, games, how to watch alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning

The Manning brothers are back in the NFL -- not on the field but in the booth, where Peyton and Eli are teamed up for the second season of ESPN2's alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast. Commonly referred to as the "ManningCast," the production became a regular topic during its 2021 debut not only for its celebrity hosts but for the apparent curse it put on weekly player guests.

