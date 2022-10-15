Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
NFL fans roasted Russell Wilson for ignoring a WIDE open receiver in the middle of the field
It’s been a bumpy start to Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos. With Denver hovering around .500, their season is far from over. But if Wilson keeps playing poorly enough to earn the apparent ire of his teammates, it won’t be long before the Broncos are out of the playoff picture.
Bears Say ‘No More’ to Ex-Vikings Playmaker
The Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 in 2022 during Week 6, an unflattering start for a team with a new general manager and head coach. And Matt Eberflus’ squad is making a few changes in light of the lousy start, waiving former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. The...
Robert Griffin III Sends Clear Message To NFL Concerning Roughing The Passer
Calls for the NFL to reform its roughing the passer rules continue to get louder. Even former quarterbacks are now taking the side of defenders. After a pair of questionable roughing the passer flags during the Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Robert ...
Westword
Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers
In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
Troy Aikman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Awful Decision During MNF
Early in the first quarter of Monday night's Broncos vs. Chargers game, Russell Wilson didn't see a wide-open receiver over the middle of the field. Instead, the longtime NFL quarterback took a sack and Denver had to take the offense off the field to kick a field goal. Troy Aikman, now ...
Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game
Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains
Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
ringsidenews.com
Minnesota Vikings Say They Aren’t Losing In Front Of Chris Jericho
Minnesota Vikings recently faced off against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. It was a great game that saw Kirk Cousins score two touchdowns that helped Minnesota Vikings defeat the Miami Dolphins comfortably with a final score that read 24-16. After the game was over, Minnesota Vikings took to Twitter...
Washington Reportedly Signing Notable Quarterback Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are adding a veteran quarterback to their practice squad. According to ESPN's John Keim, the team is going to sign former New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021 when Daniel Jones was hurt. He lost both starts and only...
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
Instant Analysis: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The worst part of the loss is all the injuries weren’t the cause. Three turnovers — two from Jaylen Waddle’s miscues — were the reason. Ten penalties were the reason. The Dolphins were in good shape to win despite the shape of their ...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert Nathan Knight Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr. Jaylen Nowell Eric Paschall Taurean Prince Naz Reid Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 39-yard TD pass to Greg Dulcich
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich on a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening. Late in the first quarter, the Broncos now lead the Chargers 10-0.
Robert Griffin III says he would entertain Commanders reunion if they reached out
Robert Griffin III hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020, but has left the door open to return. He told “The Sports Junkies” on Monday he would entertain a return to Washington if the Commanders reached out.
NFL World Reacts To The Shaun Alexander Personal News
Shaun Alexander had as dominant a five-year stretch as any running back has ever had during his time with Seattle. From 2001-2005, Alexander rushed for 7,504 yards and 87 touchdowns on his way to an MVP, three Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl appearance and All-Pro honors. Now, according to ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson, No. 37 will be added to the team's Ring of Honor.
CBS Sports
'ManningCast' schedule 2022: Dates, games, how to watch alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning
The Manning brothers are back in the NFL -- not on the field but in the booth, where Peyton and Eli are teamed up for the second season of ESPN2's alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast. Commonly referred to as the "ManningCast," the production became a regular topic during its 2021 debut not only for its celebrity hosts but for the apparent curse it put on weekly player guests.
Comments / 0