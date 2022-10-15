Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in ClovisMark-John CliffordClovis, CA
Related
Madera Tribune
Toros battle tough with NYL-leading Wildcats
If the Matilda Torres Toros football team was battling just the Sunnyside-Fresno Wildcats in an important North Yosemite League contest, the results may have been different. However, when the officials helped determine the outcome, the Toros couldn’t compete against two opponents in a 48-35 loss to the Wildcats in a battle for the top spot in the NYL.
Fresno State Football: Haener has bone chip, Perales honored, Rivers/Mosby square off
(KGPE) – Fresno State injured quarterback Jake Haener is dealing with more than just a high ankle sprain; defensive end David Perales is named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, after a career night; and two former Bulldog teammates pose for a fun photo after competing against each other in the NFL Sunday.
csufresno.edu
OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans
This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
Fans injured when a Fresno State coach shatters glass window at Valley Children's Stadium
A Fresno State coach has been put on administrative leave after breaking a window during last night's game, injuring some fans.
GV Wire
Falling Glass Injures Girl at Fresno State Football Game, Witnesses Say
Witnesses says at least one person was cut by shards of glass that suddenly rained down on spectators during Saturday night’s Fresno State football game at Valley Children’s Stadium on the university campus. A window in a coaches’ observation booth overlooking the field from the top of the...
Fresno State football coach suspended after breaking glass in coach's box
Fresno State football has placed a coach on administrative leave after punching a coach's box window that shattered and injured a mother and daughter.
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
Fun facts from this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a blink of an eye, all the fun and excitement of the Big Fresno Fair has come to an end. Guests from all over came to take part in the largest event in the Central Valley. Now we can take a moment to look back and take a look at […]
‘No current threat’ to 3 Fresno schools, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced on social media Monday morning that there is “no current threat” to the safety of Edison, Fresno, and Bullard High Schools after confirming receipt of a message suggesting the Fresno Unified schools were being targeted. Fresno Police say they are aware of the threat made toward […]
Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize
The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.
fresyes.com
Trunk or Treat locations in Fresno and Clovis
We’ve compiled an interactive map of all the Trunk or Treat locations that we can find in the Fresno / Clovis area. It’s an alternative to going door to door. Instead, kids dress up and trick or treat in a safe enclosed area. This can sometimes be a parking lot, or a shopping mall, or even an auditorium. The vehicles (trunks) are usually decorated in theme as are the owners.
Journey and Toto coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two legendary rock bands will be taking the stage in Fresno next year. Journey, known for hits “Don’t Stop Believin” and “Anyway You Want It,” will be bringing its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to the Save Mart Center on April 23rd. The show will also feature the iconic “Africa” rock band, […]
Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Building may be demolished after 5-alarm fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno City Fire crews spent several hours putting out a five-alarm blaze Saturday night, and saving both people and pets from the flames. Fire crews say the residential structure fire was reported at Belmont and Broadway around 10:45 p.m. and it was immediately determined to need a three-alarm response.
KMPH.com
15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
5,344 Americans were forced to live at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Here’s what it was like
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A California woman who lived for five months in a temporary internment camp at the now Fresno Fairgrounds says she still has an empty feeling inside when she revisits the fair and sees it as a place she used to live. Frankie Wilkinson lived in the middle of the horse race […]
Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
Man found dead in downtown Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0