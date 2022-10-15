ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Madera Tribune

Toros battle tough with NYL-leading Wildcats

If the Matilda Torres Toros football team was battling just the Sunnyside-Fresno Wildcats in an important North Yosemite League contest, the results may have been different. However, when the officials helped determine the outcome, the Toros couldn’t compete against two opponents in a 48-35 loss to the Wildcats in a battle for the top spot in the NYL.
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans

This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
GV Wire

Falling Glass Injures Girl at Fresno State Football Game, Witnesses Say

Witnesses says at least one person was cut by shards of glass that suddenly rained down on spectators during Saturday night’s Fresno State football game at Valley Children’s Stadium on the university campus. A window in a coaches’ observation booth overlooking the field from the top of the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery.  The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘No current threat’ to 3 Fresno schools, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced on social media Monday morning that there is “no current threat” to the safety of Edison, Fresno, and Bullard High Schools after confirming receipt of a message suggesting the Fresno Unified schools were being targeted. Fresno Police say they are aware of the threat made toward […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Trunk or Treat locations in Fresno and Clovis

We’ve compiled an interactive map of all the Trunk or Treat locations that we can find in the Fresno / Clovis area. It’s an alternative to going door to door. Instead, kids dress up and trick or treat in a safe enclosed area. This can sometimes be a parking lot, or a shopping mall, or even an auditorium. The vehicles (trunks) are usually decorated in theme as are the owners.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Journey and Toto coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two legendary rock bands will be taking the stage in Fresno next year. Journey, known for hits “Don’t Stop Believin” and “Anyway You Want It,” will be bringing its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to the Save Mart Center on April 23rd. The show will also feature the iconic “Africa” rock band, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Building may be demolished after 5-alarm fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno City Fire crews spent several hours putting out a five-alarm blaze Saturday night, and saving both people and pets from the flames. Fire crews say the residential structure fire was reported at Belmont and Broadway around 10:45 p.m. and it was immediately determined to need a three-alarm response.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
FRESNO, CA

