Jana Molby of the Kalamazoo College volleyball team was named the SAAC Women's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The Hornets have now won five of their last six matches, thanks to a 2-1 record last week, and currently sits sixth in the MIAA. The Hornets were defeated by Adrian 3-0 on Oct. 12 but then earned 3-0 sweeps on back-to-back days (Oct. 14-15) against Grace Christian and Great Lakes Christian.

