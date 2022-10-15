Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
“Top 10 Colleges and Universities in Maryland” According to Recent Study
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. Below you’ll see the “Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Maryland” (does not include community colleges):
Maryland New Directions Job Fair
Today MND is doing their part in helping people find jobs by hosting a job fair. Read this article to find out what jobs are going to be there.
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
rockvillenights.com
Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
'Things are definitely changing': Citizens react to new dispensary in Annapolis
Panacea, located on Defense Highway near the Annapolis Mall, is now the second dispensary in Annapolis.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland boards of elections again need to fill many election judge openings
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- With three weeks to go before Maryland's Nov. 8 general election, boards of elections across the Baltimore metro area are putting out the call to fill crucial election positions. Anne Arundel County is currently short 300 election judges. Baltimore City officials are working to fill 1,000...
Wbaltv.com
'It's frustrating': Howard County school leaders respond to numerous threats
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — After a rash of threats made against several schools, the Howard County Public School superintendent wants to assure teachers, parents and students that every threat is being investigated. There have been at least five threats made toward Howard County high schools. The latest threats were...
Mayor Brandon Scott: "We Want You To Change Your Life"
T.J. speaks with Mayor Brandon Scott about initiatives to curb the violence and whether they are actually working.
Nottingham MD
Maryland permanently preserves 390 acres of working farmland in Baltimore County
ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on October 12, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
hcpss.org
Message from the Superintendent: Recent School Threats, Oct. 17, 2022
The following statement was issued by HCPSS Superintendent Michael Martirano to school system students, families and staff:. I am reaching out today regarding an extremely troubling trend impacting our schools here in Howard County and those nationwide – threats against students and schools. We’ve had a significant increase in the number of threats we are receiving, which largely are bomb or shooting threats. These are not taken lightly and we respond to every single threat with the appropriate level of urgency and caution. I know these threats, the related evacuation or shelter protocols, the police response and the frequency of these events have increased anxiety and fear in our community.
kentchamber.org
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
Thousands of acres of farmland to be permanently preserved around Maryland
The state of Maryland is paying $2.9 million to preserve nearly 400 acres of "prime farmland" in Baltimore County, as part of a package of 25 working farms
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
Towerlight
Can TU punish Turning Point chapter for bigoted messages? First Amendment experts say no
As some students are demanding Towson University punish members of its chapter of Turning Point USA for using racist, ableist and homophobic language, policy experts say the First Amendment prevents the public institution from taking significant action. The local chapter of the conservative student group came under scrutiny in early...
wypr.org
Anne Arundel county executive candidates on crime, development, and taxes
Arundel County executive lines incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman against Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. We ask about reducing crime, getting students to school on-time, pursuing development while protecting the shoreline, and their priorities if elected. Check out this WYPR News story on polling in the race. Tomorrow evening Anne Arundel...
tippnews.com
The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
NBC Washington
Maryland's Sugarloaf Mountain Could Close to Public With Council Vote
The Frederick County council will vote Tuesday on zoning changes to Sugarloaf Mountain in Maryland. The proposal is called the Sugarloaf Plan, and the nonprofit that owns the land says if changes are approved, it will close the mountain to the public. Stronghold Corporation owns the land but allows public...
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
