The following statement was issued by HCPSS Superintendent Michael Martirano to school system students, families and staff:. I am reaching out today regarding an extremely troubling trend impacting our schools here in Howard County and those nationwide – threats against students and schools. We’ve had a significant increase in the number of threats we are receiving, which largely are bomb or shooting threats. These are not taken lightly and we respond to every single threat with the appropriate level of urgency and caution. I know these threats, the related evacuation or shelter protocols, the police response and the frequency of these events have increased anxiety and fear in our community.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO