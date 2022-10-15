2022 is the year of Kanye West for being and staying controversial. Since the beginning of this year, he was going on and on about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and how much he misses her and his children. Maybe it is the sadness that is bothering him that he keeps on making controversial statements now and then. The most recent controversy he has fallen into is the one involving George Floyd, the Black guy who was murdered by two Minnesota police officers. Surprisingly, he has received support from one of his fellow rappers Lil B The BasedGod.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO