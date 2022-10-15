Read full article on original website
Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco Losing Its Position as the Nation’s Capital of Venture Capital?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s “State of the City” dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. In yet another blow to the San Francisco economy, venture capitalists have thrown...
sfstandard.com
Just in Time for Scary Season, Fisherman’s Wharf Has a New Bushman
If you’re into watching “best scare pranks” on YouTube or TikTok, you may have noticed some new content coming out of Fisherman’s Wharf recently. That’s because there’s a new Bushman in town—Cory Barnette of San Jose—who’s taken on the baton of scaring people while dressed in fake foliage, as his predecessors and former Bushmen Gregory Jacobs and David Johnson once did. (Jacobs passed away in 2014, and Johnson retired in 2019.)
sfstandard.com
Who’s Spending Money: Museum Patrons Back Return of Cars to JFK
Proposition I, the “Access for All Ordinance” that proposes the full-time reopening of both John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Great Highway to car traffic, started out with a massive lead in fundraising over competing measure Prop. J, which would affirm the current closure of JFK Drive to cars. But that lead has been significantly reduced by a large donation from the CEO of Yelp.
sfstandard.com
‘Rampant Theft’ Closes Techie Brand Cotopaxi’s Only San Francisco Store
A clothing brand beloved by Bay Area tech workers has closed its San Francisco store due to “rampant organized theft and lack of safety for our team.”. Founder Davis Smith took to LinkedIn to break the news that Cotopaxi’s Hayes Street store would close on Tuesday. Smith said...
climaterwc.com
Peninsula ghosts: some old, some new
Halloween’s near, and it’s a good time for a roll call of Peninsula ghost stories. A few are widely known; others, not so much. The hint of a haunting puts the Fox Theatre in Redwood City in league with the Kohl Mansion in Burlingame, the Moss Beach Distillery near Half Moon Bay and a Redwood City convent demolished decades ago.
Daily Californian
Journey to San Francisco for some good treats
Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
Stanford Daily
Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?
When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
sfstandard.com
Newsom To End Covid State of Emergency in February 2023
California will end its Covid pandemic state of emergency on Feb. 28, 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday. That means California will join the majority of the country in lifting its orders, with less than a dozen states still operating under public health emergencies. The federal government announced on Thursday the national public health emergency will continue at least through Jan. 11, 2023.
Food Beast
'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?
Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
sfstandard.com
Where Were You When? Barbara Rodgers Remembers 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
On Oct. 17, 1989, the San Francisco Bay Area was buzzing about baseball: The A’s and the Giants were facing off against one another in Game 3 of the World Series. Dubbed “The Battle of the Bay,” the championship pitted Northern California’s two Major League Baseball teams against one another in a matchup split between the Oakland Coliseum and Candlestick Park.
sfstandard.com
Fall Restaurant Week Aims to Boost Local Eateries, Particularly in Chinatown
The recovery of San Francisco’s restaurant industry is front and center as Fall Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday. The 10-day event, which runs from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, will feature more than 180 restaurants across the city and focus on elevating Chinatown businesses. Organized by the Golden...
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
sfstandard.com
From Ghost Cows to Spectral Baths, 5 Haunted San Francisco Destinations to Visit this Halloween
While tangles of polyester cobwebs and piles of plastic bones may serve as fun and freaky decor at the checkout counter of your local pumpkin patch, there are many far more terrifying attractions to explore in San Francisco. If you dare to look beneath the city’s colorful candy coating, that is.
Eater
So, Apparently, One of San Francisco’s Hottest New Restaurants Might Be Haunted
It started with a shift report. “Eziquiel met a ghost last night in the break room,” it began, going on to detail how a dishwasher at the Mission’s hit new sushi restaurant Handroll Project was closing up when he spotted someone in the basement break room. The person had long hair and was dressed in black, sitting in a metal chair facing away from the door. The dishwasher did a double take — surprised to find someone down there since it was so late and most staff had left already — only to find the person gone. He ran upstairs to a co-worker and asked if he’d seen anyone come up the stairs before him. No, he was told, everyone else is outside already.
Daily Californian
Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley
Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
sfstandard.com
Will This New Tax Save SF’s Free City College?
San Francisco City College is asking taxpayers to bet on them once again, but not everyone is convinced. This November, voters will decide on Proposition O, an additional parcel tax that would charge property owners differently depending on the size and use of their property and the owner’s age.
