Jayden McGowan blazes toward Freshman All-American campaign: ‘I want to be the best in the country’

Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO