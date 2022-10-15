Jayden McGowan blazes toward Freshman All-American campaign: ‘I want to be the best in the country’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Vanderbilt Hustler
Men’s Basketball: Vanderbilt signs Jerry Stackhouse to contract extension
Fourth-year head coach Jerry Stackhouse signed a contract extension with Vanderbilt on Tuesday evening, the team announced via Twitter. Stackhouse led Vanderbilt to its first postseason appearance since 2017 last season, as the Commodores nearly clinched a berth in the NIT Final Four. The UNC-Chapel Hill alum has amassed a record of 39-54 in three seasons on West End, with each of his teams finishing with a better record than the year before. Stackhouse was an All-American selection during his time at UNC.
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid the ultimate price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
atozsports.com
The latest Tennessee recruiting news will make Vol fans very happy
It’s hard to believe given what happened over the weekend, but Josh Heupel is only in his second year as Tennessee’s head football coach. The man just beat Alabama by coaching up many players from the previous UT regime under Jeremy Pruitt. It’s been truly incredible to watch but something that’s extremely exciting in addition to the wins, is that Heupel is currently recruiting even better players to join his program.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Press Conference Notes: Lea talks important takeaways from Georgia matchup, looks ahead to Missouri
Clark Lea addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon during his weekly scheduled press conference. The head coach discussed his takeaways from the 55-0 blowout at the hands of Georgia on Oct. 15 and previewed the Commodores’ upcoming trip to Columbia to take on Missouri. Lea asserted that, although it...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin explains his Vol inspired tweet and comments on the Tennessee/Alabama game
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin met with reporters this week for a regularly scheduled media session and he was unsurprisingly asked a couple of questions about the Tennessee Vols. Kiffin, who served as the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, was specifically asked about...
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: Juju Watkins climbs to No. 1 in ESPN Class of 2023 rankings
Juju Watkins of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Jaloni Cambridge of Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) have jumped to No. 1 in their respective classes in new high school girls basketball rankings released by ESPN HoopGurlz. Last year's MaxPreps National Player of the Year swapped places with former No. 1 Mikaylah Williams...
247Sports
Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama
Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
Vanderbilt Hustler
How to navigate Vanderbilt’s campus with a neurodivergent superpower
Congratulations! You have officially beaten the odds as a person with a disability and obtained your hard-earned spot on Vanderbilt’s prestigious campus. I am so excited to see you grow and can’t wait to see the accomplishments you will achieve in all areas around campus. When I discovered...
atozsports.com
One AP Top 25 voter badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are the No. 3 team in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll. There’s one voter, however, who doesn’t think the Vols should even be inside the top five. Mike Berardino, a Notre Dame beat writer for the South Bend Tribune, had Tennessee...
Nashville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The East Nashville Magnet High School football team will have a game with Franklin Road Academy on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Nashville Scene
Campbell Enters Home Stretch With Substantial Financial Advantage
Disclosure reports filed over the weekend show that Democratic candidate Heidi Campbell has a substantial spending edge over Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Reports show that Campbell had nearly $600,000 to spend at the start of the month. Ogles reports $455,803...
WSMV
Downtown businesses react to new stadium
One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
country1025.com
I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did
Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
Hayley Williams Opening Nashville Hair Lab For The 'Curious And Courageous'
The Paramore frontwoman shared photos from the salon that has been "2 years in the making."
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN
People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
Comments / 0