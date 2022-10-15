Read full article on original website
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail TimeTaxBuzzAtlanta, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
ramblinwreck.com
No. 10 Georgia Tech Sells Out Regular Season
THE FLATS – No. 10 Georgia Tech volleyball (13-4, 6-2 ACC) has sold out tickets for its final four home matches of the regular season. Selling out this weekend’s slate against Boston College (Friday) and Syracuse (Sunday) along with two following contests against No. 2 Louisville (Nov. 11) and Florida State (Nov. 26), the Yellow Jackets have sold out all 13 home matches in O’Keefe Gymnasium this season.
ramblinwreck.com
Lechuga Claims Second ACC Diving Honor of the Season
THE FLATS – For the second time this season, Ruben Lechuga has been honored as the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday. At Tech’s meet versus No. 7 Georgia, Lechuga swept the men’s diving events. The senior won the 1 Meter with a score of 371.78 points and the 3 Meter dive with a score of 404.55 points.
ramblinwreck.com
VIDEO: First Day on The Flats with J Batt
Georgia Tech's new A.D. recaps his first day with the Voice of the Yellow Jackets, Andy Demetra. J Batt Introductory Press Conference BUY TICKETS: Football vs. Virginia (Thursday at 7:30 p.m. - Bobby Dodd Stadium) Alexander-Tharpe Fund. The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship,...
ramblinwreck.com
Lee, Sharabura Win Doubles Title at ITA Regionals
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s top-ranked doubles team of Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura took home the ITA Southeast Regional doubles title on Monday. Lee also competed in the singles final. Georgia Tech played host to the five-day tournament at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Singles. In a...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech In Championship at ITA Southeast Regionals
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will compete for the ITA Southeast Regionals doubles and singles titles on Monday after Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura advanced through Sunday’s matches. Lee will compete in the singles final, while Lee and Sharabura will seek the doubles title. Singles.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets to Battle Cavaliers Under the Lights on Thursday
LB Charlie Thomas (1 – above) is the only NCAA Division I FBS player this season and one of only four FBS players since 2000 with as many as 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through his team’s first six games of the season.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets-Noles to Kick Off at Noon on Oct. 29
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Oct. 29 game at Florida State will kick off at noon and be televised nationally on ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday. Georgia Tech has won two-straight and four of its last six matchups with...
ESPN
Couple indicted for trying to extort Georgia Tech
A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted an Arizona couple for conspiring to extort money from Georgia Tech by falsely accusing Yellow Jackets basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Ronald Bell and co-defendant Jennifer Pendley were...
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Behind Justice Haynes, Buford (Georgia) moves up in national high school football rankings
Haynes had a huge game in Buford's upset of Mill Creek
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
Two Cobb County High School Marching Bands Finish Atop Carolina Regional Competition
Two marching bands from Cobb County -- Harrison and Walton -- finished near the top of the Bands of America regional competition held at Wake Forest University this weekend. The Harrison Marching Band show, Midnight in Gotham, featured characters and graphics inspired by DC Comics, with music from Batman movies.Photo: Harrison Bands.
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs. Why? The coldest temps since...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Final 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Be Taking Place Tonight
It’s time to wish those later nights a woeful goodbye, as fall is in full swing here in Atlanta with our final 7 p.m. sunset happening tonight (Monday, October 17). You can still taste the summer here in the ATL, sometimes up until the holiday season, but one thing we cannot hide is the darker evenings and that notorious Atlanta weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers in heated debate
Congressional District 14 candidates Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers had an — at times — heated debate Sunday. The debate featured the two candidates lobbing accusations at one another and talking over each other multiple times. For the most part, Greene stuck to national issues and conservative...
Here's how to vote in Atlanta this midterm elections
Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Atlanta. Why it matters: Your elected officials in Georgia control and implement the state’s $30 billion budget. And in Washington, Republicans and Democrats both view Georgia as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate. But you already know that from all the campaign ads. How to vote in the 2022 midterm electionsEarly voting: Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4, and each metro Atlanta county will open several early...
Why 'Money' magazine named Atlanta the best city in U.S.
LISTEN: For the first time, Atlanta has been named the best city in the U.S. by "Money" magazine this year. GPB's Peter Biello discusses the list with "Money" writer and editor Kristen Bahler. For the first time, Atlanta has been named the best city in the U.S. by Money magazine...
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
