Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
Report: WWE Has ‘Immediate Plans’ For Former World Champion
WWE reportedly has ‘immediate plans’ for a returning WWE World Champion and Hall of Famer, plans which could materialise on Raw in the coming weeks. John Bradshaw Layfield stepped down from the WWE SmackDown commentary team in September 2017, but has maintained a positive relationship with the company in the years since.
AEW Star Threatens Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite
One AEW star has threatened Tony Khan and promised to completely “hijack” AEW Rampage this week if he doesn’t respond appropriately!. After searching the arena high and low for Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship, the Baddies caught up with Renee Paquette backstage with the bad news they still had not gotten back Jade’s belt.
Identity Of Raw Star Facing Roxanne Perez In NXT Pick Your Poison Match Revealed?
Cora Jade’s choice for the NXT Pick Your Poison may have been revealed before tonight’s (October 17) edition of WWE Raw!. The Pick Your Poison match, which sees each participant pick the other’s opponents, has seen Roxanne Perez make her SmackDown debut, where she would select Raquel Rodriguez as Cora Jade’s opponent.
WWE Legend Returns To Raw, Crazy Bobby Lashley Storyline, Triple H Contracts Covid-19 – News Bulletin – October 17, 2022
A WWE legend makes their return to WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley opens up about a crazy storyline he pitched, Triple H has Covid-19, and more. Don’t have time to watch a three-hour Raw? Can’t keep up with the constant backstage wrestling drama? We’ve got you covered, in the WrestleTalk news bulletin for Thursday, October 18, 2022.
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
Two Former WWE NXT Stars Backstage At NXT Live Events
NXT has recently gone through it’s second rebranding in as many years, as the new ‘white and gold’ era of the show has been in play for two weeks now. The change comes after a change in WWE regime, with Vince McMahon retiring from the company back in July, and Triple H taking over as the head of creative on the WWE main roster, with Shawn Michaels spearheading the developmental brand.
Former WWE Star Slams ‘Degrading And Distasteful’ Gimmick
A former WWE star has claimed that the reaction to a “degrading and distasteful” gimmick was allegedly “you’re getting TV time” in a recent interview. Having spent much of the summer of 2010 building up a story where Rosa Mendes attempted to become a part of LayCool (the team of Layla and Michelle McCool).
Star Returns To WWE And Former Name On WWE Raw
A WWE star has returned to the company, shifting brands and with a new name! Find out who popped up on tonight’s (October 17) edition of WWE Raw!. After a period of absence, formerly Happy Corbin who left SmackDown dejected after being frequently referred to as “Bum Ass Corbin,” by fans and Pat McAfee alike.
Matt Hardy Discusses Failed WWE Angles That Were ‘In Bad Taste’
An AEW star has discussed three failed WWE angles that they consider “in bad taste”. Since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy has seen his fair share of ups and downs. From injuries to the disappointing Hardy Boyz reunion, it has been less than smooth sailing.
AEW Star Never Wants To Relive ‘Scariest Moment’ Of His Career
Since joining AEW in March 2021 and finding himself in a high-profile feud with two of the company’s biggest names, there’s been only one moment that one AEW star never wants to revisit. Ethan Page teamed with Scorpio Sky as Men of the Year, facing Sting and Darby...
Top WWE Star Set For October 18 WWE NXT Show
Tonight’s (October 18) episode of WWE NXT is set to go head to head with AEW Dynamite for the first time in 18 months, with this week’s episode of Dynamite instead taking place on a Tuesday. With the shows going head to head, WWE has made sure to...
WWE Star Threatens To Reveal Secret That Could “Cancel” Another WWE Star
On WWE Raw, a WWE star has threatened to reveal a secret that would get another star “cancelled,” find out all the details!. After attempting to fake an injury to get out of his match with Dexter Lumis by which if he loses, Lumis gets a WWE contract, The Miz was foiled at nearly every turn by Johnny Gargano.
Popular SmackDown Star Makes Surprise NXT Return
The crossover between the WWE main roster and NXT has been showcased a lot over the past few weeks, with Sonya Deville, The Good Brothers, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens and Raquel Rodriguez announced for tonight’s show. Also set for the show was a match pitting Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo against...
Top NJPW Star Teases Appearance On October 18 AEW Dynamite?
A top NJPW star has teased an appearance on the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite. WWE and AEW will be going head-to-head for the first time in over a year when NXT and AEW Dynamite air on Tuesday, October 18. Both companies are pulling out all the heavy hitters...
Top WWE Star Reveals Major Injury Suffered Last Year
A top WWE star has revealed a major injury they suffered last year. Bobby Lashley has been on a roll for the past two years with two runs each as WWE Champion and United States Champion. With a man as powerful as Lashley, one would think that his pain threshold...
Backstage Update On WWE Raw Stars Revealed
A backstage update on two WWE Raw stars has been revealed. On the October 14 edition of SmackDown, Raw stars Omos and MVP showed up to confront Braun Strowman, setting the stage for a feud. PWInsider provided an update on Omos and MVP’s status following this appearance, noting that Omos...
New WWE Signing Facing Major Schedule Conflict
Recent-returned WWE star Karl Anderson faces a major scheduling conflict with NJPW, as he still holds one of the promotion’s championships. Anderson is still the reigning NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion, despite making his return to WWE with tag team partner Luke Gallows on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw.
8 Potential Pay-Per-View Names Triple H Could Revive
A big shakeup is expected to WWE’s premium live event calendar next year, with the planned WWE Day 1 event in January being cancelled by the company recently. With a potential shakeup of WWE’s calendar, fans have already started speculating about popular old show names that could be brought back, whether as a premium live event, TV special or NXT special.
Bret Hart Names Who He Thinks Is The Greatest Villain Ever
Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart has named who he thinks is the greatest wrestling villain ever. As the victim of the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob,’ you may expect him to name former rival Shawn Michaels, or even Vince McMahon himself, but in the latest episode of WWE Network’s ‘Table For 3,’ Hart names former opponent Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler as the ultimate villain.
