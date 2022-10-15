ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9News

Elton John adds Denver concert to farewell tour

DENVER — Elton John is returning to the Mile High City next month for a concert as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'. Fans can sign up on EltonJohn.com for pre-sale, which begins Thursday, Oct. 20 at noon and continues through Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Shotgun Willie's lawyer dies following night at club

A lawyer for the topless club Shotgun Willie's stopped breathing in the club parking lot three weeks ago and later died after an evening of drinking and unusual behavior, according to several witnesses.George Stephen Long, 70, represented the strip club in various legal actions and was at the club the night of Sept. 30. According to a police report obtained by CBS News Colorado, Long got to the club around 8:30 p.m. and met with a female entertainer who played cards and had drinks with the attorney.A videotape reviewed by Glendale police indicated Long had two or three drinks between...
GLENDALE, CO
99.9 KEKB

New Immersive Experience Brings The Magic Of Disney To Colorado

Get ready to experience the world of Dinsey Animation in a brand new light. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the creators behind the Immersive Van Gogh experience that has been visited by millions, are teaming up to open and operate the first-ever "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience". About...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
atomic-ranch.com

A 1959 Denver Ranch Goes Back to the Atomic Age

This 1959 Denver ranch is remodeled and redesigned after decades of décor disinterest. If you want to see how a home can be transformed from design-era disaster back to its former glory as a mid century marvel, this 1959 Denver ranch provides an amazing case study for you. Meg...
DENVER, CO
K99

Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale

A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?

Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Do You Know Colorado’s Cool Connection to Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk?’

You get it, she's a lawyer that's also a Hulk. Mark Ruffalo is in it, yadda yadda. The Marvel TV show is taking off on Disney+, but the character has been around much longer. If you're starting to stock up on conversation starters or fillers for the upcoming holiday season, I have one you can tuck into your pocket. You're friends/family/acquaintances will be impressed with your "Marvel-ous" knowledge.
DENVER, CO
macaronikid.com

WIN a Family Five Pack of Tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns

Is back in town for a second season. Open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much the people of Denver loved the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns during our first run last season, we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second year” stated Dan McCullough, Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “Guests can expect an experience better than they could’ve ever imagined this year, filled with magic, pumpkins and more. You’ll find magic around every corner!’
DENVER, CO
cohaitungchi.com

15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Fun things to do in denver for couples | 15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado. Looking for romantic things to do in Denver? We’ve got you covered. Denver is a vibrant...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Giant gourd weighs 1,783 pounds; heaviest in Colo. history

Colorado's heaviest pumpkin in the history of the state is on display at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The monstrous pumpkin was grown by a farmer in Colorado and weighed in at 1,783 pounds. The giant gourd will be on display through Oct. 26 at the Denver Botanic Gardens. It's expected to be a popular display so gardens officials say it's best to buy tickets early. As for what will happen to it after Halloween, it will have a fate much like its smaller counterparts."We are going to cut it open. We aren't going to carve it but we are going to cut it open and the grower is going to collect some seeds so next year the grower can try to grow a similarly large pumpkin," said Erin Byrd with the Denver Botanic Gardens. The second-largest pumpkin on record in Colorado is on display at Aurora Fire Station 11. That giant was grown by an Aurora firefighter and weighs in at 1,729 pounds. 
COLORADO STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety

A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
DENVER, CO

