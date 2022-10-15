Read full article on original website
Fact or Fiction: You'll Owe Taxes on Money Earned Through PayPal, Cash App and Venmo This Year
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you have a side hustle, freelance or are self-employed, and earn money through digital apps like PayPal, Cash App, Zelle or Venmo, the IRS wants to know about it. While you should pay estimated taxes throughout the year on freelance income -- regardless of whether it's from a payment app or direct deposit -- there's a new tax reporting law that you should know about.
PayPal's new rewards program with Honey gives shoppers more ways to save
PayPal has announced a new rewards program – PayPal Rewards – that is designed to help shoppers save money, earn more cash back, track spending, and more – all in one app. In 2019, PayPal acquired Honey, the app and browser extension geared toward offering online shoppers...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Stimulus Check Update: $400 Direct Payment To Automatically Hit Your Account Within Four Days; Who Is Eligible
According to New Mexico Human Services Department, numerous low-income New Mexicans are qualified for stimulus checks of at least $400. The time to submit a claim for the New Mexico stimulus check is approaching quickly, though. The deadline for low-income residents who qualify to apply for the relief checks is October 7.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
8 exact dates 23m Americans must know to receive $1,050 via direct payment & money in the mail for the next 4 months
MILLIONS of Americans across California have been set to receive a direct payment worth up to $1,050 over the coming months. Officials confirmed that the relief started heading to residents on October 7 and will be issued until January 2023. Payments will range between $200 and $1,050 depending on income...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find Out: 7...
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
You have until next week to claim your relief check in some states—how to get your money before the deadline
Time could be running out to claim your inflation relief check from the state you live in. Several states have been sending out tax refund checks in the past few months — whether that's inflation-relief legislation or as part of automatic tax surplus refunds mandated by state law. However,...
