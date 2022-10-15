ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Fact or Fiction: You'll Owe Taxes on Money Earned Through PayPal, Cash App and Venmo This Year

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you have a side hustle, freelance or are self-employed, and earn money through digital apps like PayPal, Cash App, Zelle or Venmo, the IRS wants to know about it. While you should pay estimated taxes throughout the year on freelance income -- regardless of whether it's from a payment app or direct deposit -- there's a new tax reporting law that you should know about.
ConsumerAffairs

PayPal's new rewards program with Honey gives shoppers more ways to save

PayPal has announced a new rewards program – PayPal Rewards – that is designed to help shoppers save money, earn more cash back, track spending, and more – all in one app. In 2019, PayPal acquired Honey, the app and browser extension geared toward offering online shoppers...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.

