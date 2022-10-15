This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you have a side hustle, freelance or are self-employed, and earn money through digital apps like PayPal, Cash App, Zelle or Venmo, the IRS wants to know about it. While you should pay estimated taxes throughout the year on freelance income -- regardless of whether it's from a payment app or direct deposit -- there's a new tax reporting law that you should know about.

