Boca Raton, FL

Click10.com

Fall Back into the Love-In Festival

North Miami Beach, FLA. – It was a gorgeous Sunday to be roaming around historic Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach for the return of the annual Love-In Music Festival. The parking lots quickly filled up as families piled into the park to claim their spots on the hill to hear live bands playing hits from the 60s, 70s and beyond!
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15

Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds Family Medicine Physician

October 14, 2022 – Family medicine physician Lianna Navar, MD, has joined the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. Dr. Navar completed her family medicine residency at the University of California’s Riverside University...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving

Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Election Season May Be Slipping Into Delray City Business

Politics may have broken out last week at the Delray Beach City Commission meeting. Again. Commissioner Juli Casale, who is up for reelection in March, had asked to discuss having the city give money to a program that trains young African-Americans for a career in health care. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Casale said, is a partner with Florida Atlantic University.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
educationplanetonline.com

16 Top Nursing Schools in Fort Lauderdale:Steps to Take

Are you in search of nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale? Learn more about top nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale in this detailed article below. Due to continuous growth, the medical industry certainly needs healthcare professionals that can meet the necessary skills and qualifications specified by the majority of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
munaluchi

Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami

Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
MIAMI, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Chloe & Peter Rabbit! Pets of the Week!

Chloe is a beautiful, 4-year-old female. This sweet pup is a people pleaser and wants to be everybody’s friend. She’s very treat-motivated and is learning how to “sit”. Chloe has terrific manners, doesn’t jump, and is gentle and kind. Peter Rabbit is a 3-year-old male...
PALM CITY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Central leaders disciplined by state after grade-changing investigation

Years after a grade-changing scandal at Palm Beach Central High School, the principal and his former assistant principal have agreed to probation with the state Education Department. A 2019 investigation by the school district’s inspector general found that Principal Darren Edgecomb and then-Assistant Principal Laurence Greenberg raised the grades of...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Completes First TEVAR to Treat Aneurysm

October 17, 2022 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, recently completed its first minimally invasive, thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) to treat an aneurysm. Patient 63-year-old man was experiencing leg pain and was found...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

