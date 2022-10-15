Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
wbhsbullseye.com
Breaking News: West Boca High School’s Band Accepts Their Invitation to Play in Rome, Italy
West Boca High School band students are about to have the trip of their life!. West Boca has accepted their invitation to play in Rome, Italy at the 2024 New Year’s celebration/parade in front of a quarter of a million people. In addition to performing at the celebration, students...
Click10.com
Fall Back into the Love-In Festival
North Miami Beach, FLA. – It was a gorgeous Sunday to be roaming around historic Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach for the return of the annual Love-In Music Festival. The parking lots quickly filled up as families piled into the park to claim their spots on the hill to hear live bands playing hits from the 60s, 70s and beyond!
Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15
Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds Family Medicine Physician
October 14, 2022 – Family medicine physician Lianna Navar, MD, has joined the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. Dr. Navar completed her family medicine residency at the University of California’s Riverside University...
calleochonews.com
5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving
Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
bocamag.com
Election Season May Be Slipping Into Delray City Business
Politics may have broken out last week at the Delray Beach City Commission meeting. Again. Commissioner Juli Casale, who is up for reelection in March, had asked to discuss having the city give money to a program that trains young African-Americans for a career in health care. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Casale said, is a partner with Florida Atlantic University.
margatetalk.com
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
educationplanetonline.com
16 Top Nursing Schools in Fort Lauderdale:Steps to Take
Are you in search of nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale? Learn more about top nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale in this detailed article below. Due to continuous growth, the medical industry certainly needs healthcare professionals that can meet the necessary skills and qualifications specified by the majority of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Despite Hurricane Ian's devastating blow to the southwest coast of Florida, developers have no fear that people will shy away from the Sunshine State. It seems the allure of saltwater and warm winters is more powerful than...
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Chloe & Peter Rabbit! Pets of the Week!
Chloe is a beautiful, 4-year-old female. This sweet pup is a people pleaser and wants to be everybody’s friend. She’s very treat-motivated and is learning how to “sit”. Chloe has terrific manners, doesn’t jump, and is gentle and kind. Peter Rabbit is a 3-year-old male...
This Miami Beach Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Florida
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
Palm Beach Central leaders disciplined by state after grade-changing investigation
Years after a grade-changing scandal at Palm Beach Central High School, the principal and his former assistant principal have agreed to probation with the state Education Department. A 2019 investigation by the school district’s inspector general found that Principal Darren Edgecomb and then-Assistant Principal Laurence Greenberg raised the grades of...
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Click10.com
Broward superintendent faces criticism, praise over service since February
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Although the Broward County Public Schools superintendent has only been on the job since February, she is already facing the Broward County School Board members’ evaluation. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.”. “We have had significant changes for the betterment, as...
Children battling cancer get $500 shopping spree at the Mall at Wellington Green
A South Florida nonprofit organization teamed up with Macy's in Wellington to give children with cancer a $500 shopping spree on Saturday.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Completes First TEVAR to Treat Aneurysm
October 17, 2022 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, recently completed its first minimally invasive, thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) to treat an aneurysm. Patient 63-year-old man was experiencing leg pain and was found...
Comments / 0