techunwrapped.com
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
techunwrapped.com
Just for this novelty that is going to arrive, it is worth installing Windows 11
Windows 11 He is already over a year old. However, Microsoft’s new operating system is not booting as expected by Microsoft for several reasons. The first of them, the new minimum requirements that leave out almost half of the computers that are in operation today. And, on the other hand, the fact that it is an incomplete system, which is still launching the new features that Microsoft promised in its day. After the first major update of this system, version 2022, today we know that one of the most anticipated promised novelties will arrive very soon.
techunwrapped.com
this would be a new Windows 23
As we told you at the time, just a few weeks ago the software giant, Microsoft, began to send its first major update to Windows 11 in 2022. It corrects many of the errors and meets the requests and needs of many users. since this operating system was first released.
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
techunwrapped.com
delete objects and people with one click
Both those experienced in relation to the photo editingLike newbies, I’m sure everyone knows programs like Photoshop. This is an Adobe software solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped improving, as is the case at hand. Basically, the program focuses on offering us...
techunwrapped.com
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
techunwrapped.com
The iPhone 14 have a problem with the SIM card
A new problem for the iPhone 14, although it is fair to recognize that those previously detected in this new generation of Apple’s smartphone have been solved with the first updates of iOS 16, mainly with iOS 16.0.2, but to a lesser extent also with iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.3. In this regard, we already did a few weeks ago a review of the problems detected in the first days, and how those in Cupertino have solved them quickly. I already said it then and I confirm it now: it is true that there were problems, which is reprehensible, but there was also a lot of catastrophism.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
techunwrapped.com
4 things you should never do when you save your files in the cloud
Years ago we used floppy disks to save certain folders and files and thus be able to take them to other computers. These gave way to the supports of DVDs and CDslater the external hard drives or the USB flash drives. All these components allow us, or allowed us, to transport all kinds of information from one place to another in a comfortable and simple way. But some time ago the aforementioned cloud storage services arrived to revolutionize all of this.
techunwrapped.com
Windows 10 and 11: oops, the list of malicious drivers has not been updated for 3 years!
In order to protect Windows 10 and Windows 11, Microsoft has blacklisted malicious or outdated drivers. The problem is that the list of these drivers has not been updated since 2019, while new faulty drivers have since appeared. Today, when we wish update pc drivers, There is nothing to do....
techunwrapped.com
Godeal24, the best prices on original Office and Windows licenses
Nowadays, in many offers we see that they offer desktop computers and laptops that come ‘bare’, without any operating system. And they are cheaper because they do not include the OS license or other software such as word processors, etc. Therefore, looking at a license on a website like Godeal24 is the best option, because you can get a new operating system, Office package license or other tools cheaper. Yes indeed: valid, original and 100% functional. In fact, the licenses that can be purchased at Godeal24 are “forever”, that is, they can be used without restrictions: the operating system will be updated and supported by Microsoft throughout its useful life.
techunwrapped.com
Apple introduces a powerful new Apple TV 4K
Part of the rumors that said that Apple was not going to do any type of event in October, but it was going to present new devices and that it would do so through press releases, have been fulfilled. This has been the case and we already have among us what is the new Apple TV 4 K that the American company says is the most powerful ever created to date. Does this slogan ring a bell to you? It seems that the reality is that the new Apple TV does seem more powerful and affordable.
techunwrapped.com
Each view of a web page can generate 1.76g of CO2
Society has internalized that the use of fossil fuels, mass consumption or deforestation pollution rates increase. However, many are unaware of the impact our digital footprint has on the environment. There are still uncertainties surrounding these calculations, but researchers from Lancaster University and Small World Consulting suggest that Internet use could represent up to 3.9% of total greenhouse emissions.
techunwrapped.com
Reasons to use Nuclias Cloud in your professional local network
The manufacturer D-Link has two ways of managing the wireless network, the first of which is Nuclias Connect, which is local management, either in hardware (DNH-100) or through software installed on a PC. We also have Nuclias Clouda solution that allows us centrally manage unlimited WiFi access points and switches, and all this from the cloud, without the need to install anything, we will only need an Internet connection to monitor and manage the entire network remotely. Today in RedesZone we are going to explain why you should choose Nuclias Cloud for your businessbut we will also tell you about the weak points of this network management solution.
techunwrapped.com
Is it worth paying more for an expensive VPN? keep this in mind
Currently there are many VPN services to protect our connections from the different devices. There are the VPNs that are totally free, where we generally have many limitations and few options, also, if you are not very careful, it is possible that the product is you and they end up selling certain information about your Internet traffic. In the case of paid VPNs, there are some that are very cheap, and others that are somewhat more expensive. Is it worth paying more for a VPN that is more expensive than another? Or do I better choose the cheapest of all?
techunwrapped.com
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
techunwrapped.com
2022 iPad Pro with M2 chip unveiled
Also through a press release, Apple has presented in society the new iPad Pro of this year 2022 with the M2 chip. Again we have the advertising, the best and most powerful iPad ever created. In the absence of real user tests, we must believe it, because the M2 chip has already demonstrated its power in Macs. It will not be different in iPad Pros. Which, by the way, the inches of other models are still maintained: 11 and 12.9.
techunwrapped.com
How to get unbanned from Discord with a VPN?
The gaming world is massive; the gaming industry has flourished so much over the years that video games and applications related to them have also become extremely successful. Some examples of such gaming applications and platforms include Twitch, Steam, Leverage, and Discord. Among all these applications, Discord is arguably the most loved gaming platform out there, the platform was founded just seven years ago, and in such a short time, it has become people’s favorite.
techunwrapped.com
We already know what the next Netflix flop is going to be, and you’re going to pay for it
Most of you already know first-hand that Netflix is known for the movies, series, and documentaries that we can play on its platform. We find content both of our own production and that of third parties and we have the possibility of pay a subscription to benefit from it all. However, and partly due to its enormous popularity, the company as such wants to enter other sectors that are also related to leisure.
techunwrapped.com
These websites bring you your favorite retro games for free, without downloading or installing anything
Retro is back in fashion. For many games, both large productions and independents, that are released today, users will continue to have a special affection for retro games. And it is that, for many, the games of the past were much better than the games of today, more entertaining, without lootboxes or infinite DLCs with which to get people’s money. Although most of these games have unfortunately fallen into oblivion, there are many ways to play them again on our computer. And today we are going to see some of the best we can find.
