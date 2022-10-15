Currently there are many VPN services to protect our connections from the different devices. There are the VPNs that are totally free, where we generally have many limitations and few options, also, if you are not very careful, it is possible that the product is you and they end up selling certain information about your Internet traffic. In the case of paid VPNs, there are some that are very cheap, and others that are somewhat more expensive. Is it worth paying more for a VPN that is more expensive than another? Or do I better choose the cheapest of all?

