The first “half” of Oregon State’s 2022 football season will come to a close on Saturday when the Beavers host Colorado for the final game before their bye week. Winners of their last two games, the Beavers are hopeful to take care of business against a Buffalo squad that just notched its first victory of the season and looked like a much different team than the one that lost five straight to open the year.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO