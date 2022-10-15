Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook Embracing Reserve Role, Says ‘Door Not Closed’ On Him Starting

Read full article on original website
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger SugarDinh LeeRowland Heights, CA
Yardbarker
TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions
As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
The Philadelphia 76ers may well be sporting the best team of the Joel Embiid era as they head into the 2022-23 NBA season. They have got James Harden who seems to be in the best shape he has been in for a while, Tyrese Maxey seems to be on the verge of emerging as a star and they have also added some depth to the roster, something that had been an issue in the past.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Explains A Major Change To The Lakers
For months now, people have wondered what Russell Westbrook‘s future with the Los Angeles Lakers will look like. Would he remain a starter for the team, even with the troubles he’s faced, or would he become a bench player?. There were even some wondering if he would be...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
The new NBA season tips off on Tuesday night and fans of the league are amped to see their favorite players back in action. It's going to be a season like no other, with lots of narratives to look forward to going into the season. And if there's one group of people that NBA fans love to watch breaking down those narratives, it's the Inside The NBA crew on TNT.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons’ Preseason Came To An Embarrassing End
All eyes have been on Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets during the preseason. It has been a long time since fans have seen Simmons play professional basketball, as he sat out half a season with the Philadelphia 76ers last year and then didn’t play a single game with the Nets after being traded due to a lower back injury.
Yardbarker
Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life”
The Houston Rockets are expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season, but they still have a lot going for them. In one corner is Kevin Porter Jr., who has the potential to be a star despite a couple of concerning moments throughout his young career.
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
Yardbarker
Juan Toscano-Anderson Says He Purchased 5-Figure Floor Seats To Make Sure His Mom Was Able To Attend His Ring Ceremony: "Just So She Can Experience This Moment With Me."
Juan Toscano-Anderson was a member of the 2022 Warriors championship team. Though he did not play a lot, he was a solid defender and passer when called upon, even if his minutes were low. As of right now, Juan Toscano-Anderson is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and since...
Yardbarker
Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."
LeBron James has been in the NBA for a long time. The King was drafted in the 2003 NBA Draft as the first overall pick, as he was unarguably the most hyped draft prospect in the history of the league. Throughout his time in the NBA, James has been held to the highest expectations by both fans and the media.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Claims Stephen Curry Ruined The Careers Of LeBron James, James Harden, And Damian Lillard
Stephen Curry is one of the defining players of this era, if not the most important one. Kevin Garnett has gone as far as to call him the Michael Jordan of this generation. And the way Steph has changed the game cannot be denied. His three-point shooting prowess has revolutionized the league. And on top of that, he has 4 championships, the same as some of the greatest in the history of basketball.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Gave A Brutally Honest Answer On The Lakers' Poor Shooting Against The Warriors: "We’re Not A Team That's Constructed Of Great Shooting."
Safe to say the Los Angeles Lakers aren't feeling too good about themselves after opening night. They were completely outclassed by the Warriors as the defending champions showed them just how far they have to go if they are to seriously contend for a title. It was a relatively close...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Charles Barkley Calling Him "Street Clothes": "People Say Stuff For Ratings... My Job Is To Hoop."
Anthony Davis is a fantastic big man when he's healthy. He is a versatile offensive big man, capable of dominating in the post but also scoring on the perimeter. Defensively, he is an elite rim protector that can also guard multiple positions. There's no questioning Anthony Davis' talent. One of...
Yardbarker
James Harden's Pre-Game Outfit Going Viral
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for the first 2022-23 NBA regular season game. Pre-game, NBA players are typically seen walking through the tunnels with stylish outfits, and Tuesday evening was no different. The 2018 MVP was seen wearing a fabulous...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."
LeBron James' longevity means that he has enjoyed various phases in his career where he has dominated in different ways. The King has been the league's face for nearly 2 decades now, winning championships and MVPs at various points during that time. And while the 2000s were when the league was introduced to LeBron, it's the 2010s when he truly flourished.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Criticize LeBron James Despite Him Getting A 35-Point Double-Double: "He's The Biggest Statpadder The Game Has Ever Seen."
Generally, when players put up big numbers for their team, it means that they had a good game. Obviously, we have to apply context when evaluating those types of performances, but as a whole, that premise is true. LeBron James recently put up 35 points and 14 rebounds for the...
Yardbarker
What's next for Coby White and Chicago Bulls after failed contract extension?
The Chicago Bulls and guard Coby White could not agree on a contract extension. This is a bit of a surprise, as many people expected the Bulls to lock up their young talent long-term. The fact that they couldn't come to an agreement could set up an interesting season for White.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."
Anthony Davis is going to be the reason for the Los Angeles Lakers either being a competitive playoff team or not. AD was supposed to be a generational player who could lead a franchise, but we haven't seen that aspect of AD yet, who is decidedly No. 2 on the Lakers behind LeBron James. The team will play through AD this season according to LeBron and Darvin Ham, which means the torch can finally be passed.
Yardbarker
The Pistons Make A Big, Unsurprising Move
The Detroit Pistons have finally pulled the trigger on getting rid of Kemba Walker. Walker was traded to the Pistons but there was never any plan for him to actually play for the team. Instead, it was assumed that he would accept a buyout from the franchise and then find...
Yardbarker
The Nets Got Some Bad News About Valued Vets
The Brooklyn Nets will need to come out of the gate swinging when the new NBA season begins this week. While they weren’t the worst team in the league last year, they had a very disappointing season and were swept in the opening round of the playoffs (they were the only team to get swept in the postseason, by the way).
