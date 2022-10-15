Read full article on original website
everettpost.com
Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 10/17/22
Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, October 17, 2022. We learn about the Monroe Volleyball team with head coach Michael Jordan and team captain Jessi Mahler. Then, it’s a deep dive into football with Shorewood Stormrays head football coach Rob Petschl, followed by Lynnwood head coach Keauntea Bankhead, seniors Jordan Whittle and Deon Baker and sophomores Ray Siharath and Zaire Griffin. Then a pair of coaches with big games on Friday night: Stanwood’s Jeff Scoma and Cascade’s Jordan Sieh.
KOMO News
Sultan School District forced to reschedule football games due to poor air quality
SULTAN, Wash. — The air quality across much of the Puget Sound region was ranked moderate or even unhealthy for sensitive groups Monday. In Snohomish County, along US 2 and SR 530, the air quality is even worse, being ranked unhealthy for almost everyone. “My eyes started to itch...
Chronicle
Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains
After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
q13fox.com
Seattle smashes record high by 16 degrees amid historic autumn heat event
SEATTLE - Halloween is just two weeks away, but those in Seattle were sweating as if it were time to light off Fourth of July fireworks over the weekend amid a historic heat event that left the temperature record books in tatters. A super-heated atmosphere from a strong ridge of...
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Meanwhile, an air quality alert for smoky skies was expended.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Meadowdale High School is in classroom hold
LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 18, 2022—Meadowdale High School is currently in a classroom hold, which means classroom doors are closed to keep hallways clear, but learning continues. The school is actively investigating an issue on campus. Harmony Weinberg, Communications Manager for the Edmonds School District, told the Lynnwood Times that...
Video shows curious black bears poking around Woodinville man's backyard
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — What appears to be a mother and two juvenile black bears were caught on camera romping through a Woodinville man's backyard on Sunday. Different angles show the bears examining the man's koi pond, climbing over his potted plants and taking a stroll down one of the garden paths just after 2 p.m.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: A strong cold front hits later this week, drastically cooling things down
SEATTLE - We'll be waking up to some patchy fog and cooler temperatures (40s) tomorrow, but we'll clear and warm up in the afternoon! The smoky haze remains in the forecast which is why the *Air Quality Alert* is still in effect until Thursday. Here is a look at your...
Smoke returns to Whatcom County with unexpected intensity
Keep doors and windows closed; Wednesday forecast uncertain, officials said.
natureworldnews.com
Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures
For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
myeverettnews.com
Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response
An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
Air quality dips into ‘unhealthy’ range on Eastside as smoke, fires continue to linger
Smoky, dirty air is hanging over the Puget Sound region like a blanket as wildfires continue to burn across the state. An air quality alert that was in effect all weekend for much of Western Washington and was set to expire at 11 a.m. on Monday has now been extended to 5 p.m. on Thursday. For most of the region, the bulk of the smoke is coming from the Loch Katrine, Bolt Creek, and Suiattle fires.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
nbcrightnow.com
Top 10 colleges in Washington ranked
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College and University Rankings Report. To determine the best schools in each state WalletHub compared over 900 colleges across 30 key metrics, such as cost and financing, career outcomes, student-to-faculty ratio, and graduation rates. The top 10 colleges in...
seattlemet.com
Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?
Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Valley Wildlife: We Can’t Stop Here, Its Bat Country!
It’s true, the valley is bat country, but there is little reason to fear, according to a bat expert who spoke at an event for the Snoqualmie Valley Garden Club Tuesday night. If you love gardening, the garden club is a great place to get together with expert and...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
