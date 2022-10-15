ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

everettpost.com

Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 10/17/22

Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, October 17, 2022. We learn about the Monroe Volleyball team with head coach Michael Jordan and team captain Jessi Mahler. Then, it’s a deep dive into football with Shorewood Stormrays head football coach Rob Petschl, followed by Lynnwood head coach Keauntea Bankhead, seniors Jordan Whittle and Deon Baker and sophomores Ray Siharath and Zaire Griffin. Then a pair of coaches with big games on Friday night: Stanwood’s Jeff Scoma and Cascade’s Jordan Sieh.
MONROE, WA
Chronicle

Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains

After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Meadowdale High School is in classroom hold

LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 18, 2022—Meadowdale High School is currently in a classroom hold, which means classroom doors are closed to keep hallways clear, but learning continues. The school is actively investigating an issue on campus. Harmony Weinberg, Communications Manager for the Edmonds School District, told the Lynnwood Times that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response

An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality dips into ‘unhealthy’ range on Eastside as smoke, fires continue to linger

Smoky, dirty air is hanging over the Puget Sound region like a blanket as wildfires continue to burn across the state. An air quality alert that was in effect all weekend for much of Western Washington and was set to expire at 11 a.m. on Monday has now been extended to 5 p.m. on Thursday. For most of the region, the bulk of the smoke is coming from the Loch Katrine, Bolt Creek, and Suiattle fires.
KIRKLAND, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Top 10 colleges in Washington ranked

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College and University Rankings Report. To determine the best schools in each state WalletHub compared over 900 colleges across 30 key metrics, such as cost and financing, career outcomes, student-to-faculty ratio, and graduation rates. The top 10 colleges in...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemet.com

Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?

Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

