One man in stable condition after Friday shooting in Columbia

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 46-year-old Mexico man was thrown out of his car after running off the road, striking an embankment, a MODOT sign and overturning according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash happened Monday on westbound Highway 54, roughly around 6:35 a.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and according The post Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO