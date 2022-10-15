One man in stable condition after Friday shooting in Columbia

Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia woman charged after shooting at ex-boyfriend in vehicle
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired. Laronya Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Columbia police officers responded to the report near the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around...
kjluradio.com
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat
A seven-hour standoff that ended peacefully Friday at a west Columbia apartment complex started when the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a woman. The post Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
KOMU
Springfield man arrested, charged after stabbing in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY — A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday and charged for his connection to an apparent stabbing. According to a news release from Chariton County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a report of an injured person just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman faces charges for allegedly assaulting Cole County deputy
A Jefferson City woman is charged for allegedly assaulting a Cole County deputy. Stormy Garlin, 42, is charged with third-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and peace disturbance. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 5500 block of Business 50 West for a trespassing...
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended after held at gunpoint by victim
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff says a burglary suspect is apprehended after the victim held the suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival, 34-year-old Fulton resident John Andrew Orton was taken into custody, accused of stealing a van and various items from the property, according to a release issued by Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
abc17news.com
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Springfield, Missouri, man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stabbing another man in a car on Thursday. Jesse Brock, 24, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after a Chariton County Sheriff's County deputy saw a man with a stab wound and found blood in several places in the front of the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 46-year-old Mexico man was thrown out of his car after running off the road, striking an embankment, a MODOT sign and overturning according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash happened Monday on westbound Highway 54, roughly around 6:35 a.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and according The post Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat -- second degree -- after making several posts on social media targeting a movie screening expected to have 400 people in attendance. Kyle Piper, 44, of Ashland, allegedly was employed for the film at one point, according to the probable The post Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Two young adults seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — A 16- and 20-year-old are seriously injured after a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. as 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was traveling on Highway Z. Cadwallader travelled across the centerline and off of the left side of the highway, colliding with a fence and utility pole.
KOMU
Amtrak, BNSF Railway seek to move civil trials in deadly train crash to Sullivan County
KEYTESVILLE - Attorneys for the defendants in several lawsuits related to a deadly June train derailment in Chariton County have filed a request for a change of venue. According to the circuit clerk for Chariton County, the request asks a judge to move the case to Sullivan County. Amtrak and BNSF claim not enough people live in the county. The defendants also claim the jury, which would include Chariton County residents, may be bias.
