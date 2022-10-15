Read full article on original website
Are These The Best Onion Rings In West Texas?
You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
cbs7.com
W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
cbs7.com
Man sentenced to 15 years after robbing four stores in 2020
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years for robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Calicutt was arrested on January 6th, 2020 at the Sahara Motel along with an accomplice and a prostitute after robbing four different stores. Typically...
POTW: Permian’s Bass with insane interception
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In district rivalry loss to the Midland Legacy Rebels, the Permian Panthers’ senior defensive back, Deonte Bass, had an insane interception to put the Panthers in great field position. Watch the video above for the full video.
Basin Bites: Buffalo Jo’s puts a unique spin on the classic chicken wing
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re a fan of chicken wings – which who isn’t? – you’ve got to pay a visit to Buffalo Jo’s in Midland. To start, the chicken wing restaurant has more than a dozen different flavors. Their sauces range from classics like buffalo & lemon pepper to more unique options like […]
City of Midland issues traffic alert
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed. Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Midland Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Highway. According to the Police, an SUV and a Dodge truck were involved in the two-vehicle accident.
Permian High School freshman arrested for shooting threat
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
Odessa woman stabs boyfriend during ‘black out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
odessapd.com
Caught on Camera - You didn't pay for those!
We are asking our community for help. Do you recognize these two men? They stole several items at the United Supermarket located at 2751 N. County Road West. If you have any information, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #22-9000529.
Robbery suspect crashes after leading Odessa Police on chase
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa robbery suspect is in jail after police say he lead them on a chase Monday. According to a spokesperson for Odessa Police, around noon officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle off of Beal Street with a robbery suspect inside. The suspect fled in...
‘Not normal behavior’: Midland Good Samaritan urges caution after bizarre roadside encounter near I-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a heart-stopping experience on the shoulder of the road, a Midland man is warning other drivers: beware. Matthew Imholte said he was trying to be a Good Samaritan on Monday by stopping to help a stranded motorist in Midland County. At least, the driver appeared to be stranded, Matthew […]
cbs7.com
Domestic violence victim remembered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
cbs7.com
Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
cbs7.com
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon. The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at...
Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child. According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
Kermit man killed in rollover crash
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit man killed in a rollover crash Sunday has been identified as 54-year-old Rodrigo Juarez Polanco. Polanco was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the single vehicle around 11:00 a.m. on October 16- the crash happened […]
MPD searching for theft suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 8, the two people pictured below visited Office Depot and filled a duffle bag with about $1,200 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. […]
