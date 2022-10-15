Read full article on original website
La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
Dancing queen! Leslie Adami snags second at Dancing with the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirteen teams took part in the Real Men Wear Pink Dancing with the Coastal Bend event Thursday night at The Bay Jewel events center in Downtown Corpus Christi in order to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. 3NEWS anchor Leslie Adami was one...
Celebrating 80 years of service
The Wesley Community Center in Corpus Christi held a celebration event for the organization's 80th birthday.
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
Final blessing held today at Memorial Hospital
Monday morning, officials held a final blessing at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, which was built in 1944 to provide care for the City of Corpus Christi.
Final farewell for unaccompanied veteran
Nueces County Veteran Services and The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery invited the public to stand in as the Vietnam veteran's family.
Pet Of The Week: Dory
Stop by and visit Dory and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Lots of sunshine with fall-like temperatures Wednesday in Corpus Christi
Clouds will break apart Tuesday night, sunny skies for the remainder of the week. Chilly mornings & mild/warm afternoons through Friday.
6 Investigates: Corpus Christi mayoral candidate residency
With early voting just around the corner, 6 Investigates digs into the residency of Mayoral candidate John Wright.
Nueces County Judge race: Connie Scott takes on Barbara Canales
As the midterm elections inch closer and closer, we wanted to give you a look at the candidates that are running for Nueces County judge.
Elderly Victoria woman hurt in crash at 2500 N. Ben Jordan St. taken to hospital
VICTORIA, Texas – Last Thursday an 80-year-old woman was involved in a minor crash with another driver. It happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Ben Jordan St. The Victoria Police Department said the elements required to complete a crash report were not met. Both parties in the crash were provided information to submit the crash information...
New series of scam calls target Beeville residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
JFK Causeway reopens after major morning crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning. The road was reopened just after 11 a.m. The accident and eventual shut down of the westbound lanes...
G-PISD board repeals Project RUSH curriculum
After much discussion in the previous weeks regarding the implementation of Project RUSH as a supplemental curriculum in Gregory-Portland ISD classrooms, the school Board of Trustees unanimously voted to repeal the usage of the curriculum during a special called meeting on Oct. 6. During the meeting, dozens of citizens attended...
More humidity and heat before next cold front in Corpus Christi
Hot, humid, and mostly dry weekend for Jazz Fest. Our next cold front brings widespread rain and much cooler temperatures our way early next week.
Former Assistant DA joins local law firm
Bethune, Dye and Enright PLLC (BDE Law) is pleased to announce that Brian Watson has joined the firm’s Beeville office as an Associate Attorney. Watson is currently the Mayor of Beeville and has spent the better part of the last three years as a Felony Prosecutor for the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
Road closures across the city expected to impact motorists
All road closures listed are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.
Energy experts predict cost of home heating to rise
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent cool weather may have residents ready to pay more to stay warm through colder days and nights. No matter how you heat your home, experts predict that along with everything else these days, the cost of that heat is likely to jump. According to a forecast from the Energy Information Administration, those who use electricity to heat their homes will see about a 10-percent jump.
