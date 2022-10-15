Read full article on original website
Related
Embattled Dem rep paying thousands in campaign funds to family, friends
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, who is up for reelection, has shelled out nearly a half million dollars in campaign cash to family and friends since 2018.
Florida U.S. Senate candidates Demings, Rubio face off in only debate
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Congresswoman Val Demings, quickly got combative Tuesday as they sought to sway remaining undecided voters in their only head-to-head meeting ahead of the Nov. 8 election for a seat the GOP must retain if it wants to take control of the U.S. Senate.
Comments / 0