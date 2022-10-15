Read full article on original website
MLB Rumors: Could Rizzo Return to the Cubs?
Former-Chicago Cubs first baseman and world champion Anthony Rizzo has an opportunity to return home this offseason.
Report: 2 managerial candidates have 'impressed' White Sox in interviews
Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol have impressed the White Sox in their search for a new manager, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported.
How much money will the Cubs spend this offseason?
Rumors of the Cubs being in on top free agents are already swirling, even before the postseason is over. Will they really be big spenders this winter? They’d better be. The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason and free agency with little to no financial limitations, according to team owner Tom Ricketts. This would be exciting news to fans – if they were not told the exact same thing last year. In a year with a historically large pool of talent, Chicago made just two noteworthy signings: Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Marcus Stroman, who signed a three-year $71million deal. Although great pick-ups for the Cubs, it was not enough to make them competitive – even in a very mediocre NL Central. As we turn the page to 2023, we are all expecting more moves with better results.
What If Cubs, Anthony Rizzo Can Go Home Again?
What if Cubs, Anthony Rizzo can go home again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu to the Cubs to fill their first-base void until Matt Mervis or somebody else in the system is ready?. Not bad. But what about a reunion with an old friend — specifically, the...
Too many Cubs fans can’t let go of the past – and it shows
Despite a stronger than expected second half, there are a lot of Cubs fans out there still desperately clinging to the past. No, I’m not talking about 2016 – I’m talking about the emotional events that transpired during the midst of the 2021 season. I tend to...
Yardbarker
White Sox Manager Search Updates: 2 Candidates Impress, Decision Could Come Soon
It will likely be a busy week for the Chicago White Sox regarding their managerial search. So far, the process has not been disappointing, according to reports. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently provided updates on South Siders' interviews. Morosi states that the White Sox were impressed with the two...
Ozzie Guillen could return to Chicago White Sox bench
Ozzie Guillen may be a longshot to return to the Chicago White Sox bench as their next manager. But there is still a chance. According to MLB analyst Bruce Levine, the White Sox have yet to rule anyone out in their search for a new manager. This includes Guillen, their former manager from 2004 through 2011, and current pre and post-game analyst.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Adam Haseley
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 17
While we rarely cite birthdays or dates of death in this series, with a very quiet October 17 in White Sox history, we’ll spotlight an all-time White Sox great today. George Davis ranks ninth among position players in White Sox history with 33.1 WAR, and 17th among all White Sox. The two shortstops in team history who rank in front of him played considerably more games than Davis’ 856 on the South Side: Luke Appling (2,422 games) and Luis Aparicio (1,511). Davis’ 7.2 WAR in both the 1904 and 1905 seasons are tied for 10th-best in White Sox player history.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Yankees 5, Guardians 1
Tuesday’s ALDS Game 5 was a winner-take-all showdown in the Bronx. The Guardians really never had much of a chance. After the bottom of the first inning, they were already losing by three runs, and it was all downhill from there. Let’s take a look at how the stats played out.
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Podcast 125 — Soxivus begins, with a Calling of the Managers
Happy Soxivus! We plan on following up our first year celebrating Soxivus in 2021 (Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, Miracles, etc.) with a full two months of celebrating in 2022. Ready or not, here we come. We’re overjoyed to have Father Soxivus — the man who hatched the plan...
Cubs Expected to Sign Three Top International Prospects
The Chicago Cubs are the presumed favorite to land three of MLB Pipeline's top 50 International Free Agents in 2023.
