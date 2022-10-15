ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much money will the Cubs spend this offseason?

Rumors of the Cubs being in on top free agents are already swirling, even before the postseason is over. Will they really be big spenders this winter? They’d better be. The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason and free agency with little to no financial limitations, according to team owner Tom Ricketts. This would be exciting news to fans – if they were not told the exact same thing last year. In a year with a historically large pool of talent, Chicago made just two noteworthy signings: Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Marcus Stroman, who signed a three-year $71million deal. Although great pick-ups for the Cubs, it was not enough to make them competitive – even in a very mediocre NL Central. As we turn the page to 2023, we are all expecting more moves with better results.
NBC Chicago

What If Cubs, Anthony Rizzo Can Go Home Again?

What if Cubs, Anthony Rizzo can go home again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu to the Cubs to fill their first-base void until Matt Mervis or somebody else in the system is ready?. Not bad. But what about a reunion with an old friend — specifically, the...
FanSided

Ozzie Guillen could return to Chicago White Sox bench

Ozzie Guillen may be a longshot to return to the Chicago White Sox bench as their next manager. But there is still a chance. According to MLB analyst Bruce Levine, the White Sox have yet to rule anyone out in their search for a new manager. This includes Guillen, their former manager from 2004 through 2011, and current pre and post-game analyst.
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Adam Haseley

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: October 17

While we rarely cite birthdays or dates of death in this series, with a very quiet October 17 in White Sox history, we’ll spotlight an all-time White Sox great today. George Davis ranks ninth among position players in White Sox history with 33.1 WAR, and 17th among all White Sox. The two shortstops in team history who rank in front of him played considerably more games than Davis’ 856 on the South Side: Luke Appling (2,422 games) and Luis Aparicio (1,511). Davis’ 7.2 WAR in both the 1904 and 1905 seasons are tied for 10th-best in White Sox player history.
South Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Yankees 5, Guardians 1

Tuesday’s ALDS Game 5 was a winner-take-all showdown in the Bronx. The Guardians really never had much of a chance. After the bottom of the first inning, they were already losing by three runs, and it was all downhill from there. Let’s take a look at how the stats played out.
