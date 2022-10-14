Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Overnight East End Tunnel closures scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County. The tunnel’s northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana from the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River. The tunnel’s northbound...
Wave 3
JCPS: No school Tuesday at Wheatley Elementary due to no heat or water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be no school on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for Wheatley Elementary School because of no heat or water. A letter sent to JCPS families said there was a gas leak, resulting in the loss of water and heat in the building. With temperatures expected to...
Wave 3
‘We’ll be here well into the night’: Multiple crews battle fire in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over a dozen fire crews responded to the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday night after a fire broke out at a recycling center. Crews were called to respond to a fire alarm at 2000 Industrial Blvd. around 6 p.m., Okolona Fire Marshal Frankie Nalley said. Firefighters arrived to...
Wave 3
Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront. An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. One Kentucky family was told they...
wamwamfm.com
Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect
Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
Homeowner stuck in house blaze; fire departments collaborate to put it out
CANNELBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) says they assisted Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department with a house fire on Sunday at 9:40 p.m. Officials say there was a person inside the house when CVFD arrived on the scene. Reports say the homeowner was rescued thanks to a neighbor. Crews quickly assisted with […]
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to fully reopen?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For nearly two years, the outside lane of the northbound Buechel Bypass bridge has been closed for repairs. Both Dale and Richard submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to reopen all lanes? What needs to be done to...
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
Wave 3
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
Wave 3
Dozens of fire crews work to extinguish woods fire that impacted 25 acres
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Dozens of fire crews worked to extinguish a woods fire in Charlestown Friday afternoon. Clark County Emergency Management, Charlestown Fire Department along with several others responded to the fire near Lentz Ave in the River Ridge Commerce Center. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m....
Wave 3
Goode Weather Blog 10/18
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville picked up a TRACE of snow early this morning. Not the earliest ever, that was October 10, 1906. But still rare. The high so far has only made it into the upper 40s. The last time we had a day like this was back on March 29th...more than 200 days ago!
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
Fatal collision under investigation in Meade County
Kentucky State Police were present at the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday that proved to be fatal.
953wiki.com
CAR WASH SET TO BUILD ON OLD BOWLING ALLEY SITE
The former bowling alley was damaged in 2017 during a summer storm and eventually torn down. The Madison Plan Commission recently approved setbacks for a new car wash to be built at the former site of the bowling alley on Clifty Dr, The car wash a francise of the national Take 5 Car Wash Chain will be located at 192 Clifty Dr, the new car wash will include an automated car wash bay as well as multiple vehicle use vaccums. Traffic into the car wash will be one way in and one way out with the traffic coming off clifty dr. No word on when building on the site will begin.
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
Wave 3
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends of Miriam Hope, the missing woman whose body was pulled out of the Ohio River, are reacting to her death. Nicky Wright said Hope was a kind-hearted, loving and honest friend who was like a sister to her. Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return...
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear attends ribbon cutting for Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders for the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday that transferred land into the ownership of Waterfront Park. The new phase will provide additional space along the Ohio River to provide more opportunities for activities and events. “And we all share one...
14news.com
Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– October 17, 2022
Lisa Ann Martin of Gentryville to Benjamin Floyd Austin of Elberfeld. Haley Sue Begle of Ferdinand to Caleb Lee Sabelhaus of Santa Claus. Matthew Cook of Louisville, KY to Courtney Breen of Dale. Logan Goldey of Owensboro, KY to Hayley Boultinghouse of Rockport. Steven Roth Kebortz to Kaitlyn Brooke Hall,...
Comments / 0