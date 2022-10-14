ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Overnight East End Tunnel closures scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County. The tunnel’s northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana from the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River. The tunnel’s northbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers

Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront. An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. One Kentucky family was told they...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect

Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wave 3

Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Goode Weather Blog 10/18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville picked up a TRACE of snow early this morning. Not the earliest ever, that was October 10, 1906. But still rare. The high so far has only made it into the upper 40s. The last time we had a day like this was back on March 29th...more than 200 days ago!
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

CAR WASH SET TO BUILD ON OLD BOWLING ALLEY SITE

The former bowling alley was damaged in 2017 during a summer storm and eventually torn down. The Madison Plan Commission recently approved setbacks for a new car wash to be built at the former site of the bowling alley on Clifty Dr, The car wash a francise of the national Take 5 Car Wash Chain will be located at 192 Clifty Dr, the new car wash will include an automated car wash bay as well as multiple vehicle use vaccums. Traffic into the car wash will be one way in and one way out with the traffic coming off clifty dr. No word on when building on the site will begin.
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear attends ribbon cutting for Waterfront Park expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders for the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday that transferred land into the ownership of Waterfront Park. The new phase will provide additional space along the Ohio River to provide more opportunities for activities and events. “And we all share one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
CANNELTON, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Marriage Licenses– October 17, 2022

Lisa Ann Martin of Gentryville to Benjamin Floyd Austin of Elberfeld. Haley Sue Begle of Ferdinand to Caleb Lee Sabelhaus of Santa Claus. Matthew Cook of Louisville, KY to Courtney Breen of Dale. Logan Goldey of Owensboro, KY to Hayley Boultinghouse of Rockport. Steven Roth Kebortz to Kaitlyn Brooke Hall,...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy