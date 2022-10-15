ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

NC State's Keatts hopes staff, roster changes spark surge

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kevin Keatts knew things had to change for his sixth season at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack’s last NCAA Tournament trip came in his debut season in Raleigh. And last year marked the worst record of his head coaching career, a perilous trajectory that has put his long-term future in question in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Holliday: Heels 6-1 after beating Duke by inches

Replay officials spent some long minutes reviewing Antoine Green’s game winning touchdown catch against Duke. Yes, he clearly was in bounds when he caught the ball, but did he step on the white line of the end zone boundary while coming back to make the catch? It looked to me like a few blades of green grass alongside Green’s left foot were all that separated the Tar Heels from a call of incomplete pass.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Wake Forest aims to repeat fast climb, this time to NCAAs

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes quickly built success for a long-struggling program. The test now is sustaining that in a time of transfers and roster turnover. Forbes led his second team to a 25-win season and nearly secured only the program's second NCAA Tournament bid since 2010. But that success leaned heavily on a pair of transfers — one who unexpectedly blossomed into the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year — who have departed.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players

DURHAM, N.C. — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there's a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of early NBA departures from last year's Final Four team, including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Coach K named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian

New York — The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000 students from K-through-12 in the Durham,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. The statement Tuesday by Alan and Elise Thompson also confirmed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
ROXBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy