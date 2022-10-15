ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers in a perfect position to (maybe) draft a QB in 2023

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1645Wq_0iaakRZY00

Ok, so before you send any hurtful emails or comments, just hear me out. No one is advocating for the Pittsburgh Steelers to draft a quarterback as of right now. But just follow along and you will see why the Steelers are in a perfect position to draft a quarterback in the first round in 2023, should the need arise.

Pittsburgh invested a first-round pick in 2022 in quarterback Kenny Pickett. Looking at the entire 2022 NFL draft in its entirety, it is safe to say Pittsburgh probably drafted him a little early but we acknowledge the team had no choice but to do it.

Another thing working in the Steelers favor is Pickett is on the field. Obviously, the plan was to let Pickett redshirt in 2022 and Mitch Trubisky was to be the bridge quarterback after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. But thankfully, Trubisky was as advertised and because of that Pickett will get the rest of the starts this season, should he play well enough.

But even if Pickett does play well, the odds of the defense being enough to keep this team competitive are slim. So there’s a good chance Pittsburgh will be picking in the Top 10 even as the best-case scenario.

The other big plus about this scenario is that the 2023 quarterback draft class is shaping up to be very strong. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young are both elite prospects and will be high first-round picks. You mix in Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke and there are easily five guys who could go in the top 20 picks. Quite a contrast from the 2021 draft class.

If over the course of the next 12 games, Pittsburgh doesn’t like what they see from Pickett, they will have options. That’s all we are saying. There has to be no panic in Pittsburgh if Pickett falls flat. No one is saying he will. Everyone wants to see Pickett have immeasurable success with the Steelers. Filling another need with that high pick would make much more sense and it would mean Pickett made great progress this season.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
Distractify

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why

Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers is ‘quiet quitting’ on the Packers, and I don’t blame him

There are good teams in the NFL, bad ones, and every striation in between — but no organization looks more disinterested in playing football this season than the Green Bay Packers. Even when this team has been winning it’s in the most bland, uninteresting fashion. Every step of the way, and each week that passes we’re seeing the pride, the bravado, the swagger of the Packers fade, and the loss to the Jets on Sunday was the final rattle. We can call it, time of death approximately 3 p.m. CT, October 16th.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Steelers Announce The Injury Diagnosis For Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers got bad news about rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday afternoon. Pickett suffered a concussion during the third quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has officially been ruled out. He was taken to the blue tent and then evaluated in the locker room before the diagnosis came in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
SEATTLE, WA
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18

Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy