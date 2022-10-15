ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

ABC 4

The best donuts in Southern Utah

There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
CBS News

Three people injured in bear attacks over the weekend

A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk...
POWELL, WY
ksl.com

Fire nearly destroys Chinese restaurant with 18-year history in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Heavy smoke billowed into the sky as a fire raged through a Chinese restaurant on South Bluff Street in St. George on Monday. The blaze caused such significant damage that it will be some time before the business reopens, while the barber school next door was spared any fire damage, thanks to a set of large ventilation fans that disrupted the spread of the blaze.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Fire Sparks at 55+ Community in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Fire Department reports an electrical fire that burned a garage inside the Vista Ridge Estates 55+ community off Dixie Downs Road Thursday night. The fire began around 8pm and may have been sparked by an electric bike that was charging side the garage. Firefighters from all over the city converged on the blaze. Crews were working through the night to mop up hotspots. People that were close to the fire were being checked for smoke inhalation.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ

