Apple Announces New tvOS 16 Features Coming Later This Year
In addition to unveiling a new Apple TV 4K with an A15 Bionic chip and extra, Apple at present previewed a number of new Siri-related options coming to the Apple TV in a tvOS 16 replace later this 12 months. It seems that a minimum of just a few of the options are enabled within the tvOS 16.1 Release Candidate made accessible earlier at present, whereas some would possibly arrive with tvOS 16.2.
Apple brings M2 to iPad Pro alongside Wi-Fi 6E
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our website. Apple has launched its refresh of the iPad Pro lineup, with the improve to the M2 chip including Wi-Fi 6E help however not mini LED for the 11-inch mannequin. Announced as a part of Apple’s October...
Apple to launch a foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024: Analyst
CCS Insight printed its annual predictions report on Tuesday wherein the group’ analysts make forecasts about future merchandise and tendencies. In the newest report, CCS Insight predicted Apple would launch a foldable iPad in two years’ time quite than begin with a foldable iPhone. This is opposite to...
Apple’s Continuity Camera mount from Belkin now available ahead of macOS Ventura release
The first time Apple confirmed off its Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura at WWDC, it used a particular mount from Belkin to mount iPhone to the highest of your Mac’s show. Now forward of macOS Ventura launching on October 24, Apple has began promoting the slim Belkin mount.
Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by way of hyperlinks on our web site. The new tenth era iPad now requires both wi-fi headphones, or using a USB-C adapter because it turns into the newest machine to lose the well-known 3.5mm headphone connector. Completing the method it...
More Apple apps coming to Windows 11, plus new Microsoft Surface devices
Sharing photographs between iOS and Windows gadgets will quickly be a lot simpler, plus the newest vary of Microsoft Surface PCs is almost right here. File and photograph administration for anybody who owns a number of gadgets throughout completely different manufacturers generally is a royal ache. Thankfully, each Apple and Microsoft appear to have an answer for PC customers with iOS cellular tech. Plus, a number of latest Surface bulletins got here within the type of the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+.
iPhone 14 Pro needs an option to take non-RAW 48MP photos
IPhone 14 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel wide-angle rear lens for the primary time on an iPhone. It’s the primary improve in megapixels because the iPhone 6s in 2015, which got here with a 12-megapixel rear digicam. However, the one technique to take a 48MP picture with iPhone 14 Pro is to make use of ProRAW or third-party apps – however I want I may take compressed 48MP pictures utilizing Apple’s Camera app.
Upgrading to Apple’s iPhone 14 Isn’t as Simple as Swapping in Your SIM Card
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Upgrading to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max would require a brand new step for many clients: Instead of shifting your SIM card from a earlier iPhone into the brand new one, you may seemingly have to arrange an eSIM as an alternative. When Apple introduced the iPhone 14 line at its September occasion, the corporate revealed that US fashions is not going to have the bodily SIM card tray that has been generally used throughout the cellphone trade. Internationally nonetheless, the iPhone 14 line will retain the SIM card tray for now.
Google Is “Doubling Down” On Pixel Phones & Its Own Hardware
According to a brand new report by The Information, Google is “doubling down” on Pixel telephones and its personal {hardware}. The report says that Google is “moving product development and software engineering staff working on features for non-Google hardware to work on Google-branded devices”. Google is...
Apple Seeds iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidates to Developers
Apple at this time seeded launch candidate variations of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to builders forward of their public launch deliberate for Monday, October 24. The RC variations come one week after the discharge of the previous beta versions. Registered builders can obtain the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16...
Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which Phone Camera Is Better?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro has a superb triple-camera setup that is already critically impressed me, alongside the telephone’s slick new design and streamlined Android 13 software program. But the competitors is fierce, with Apple’s newest iPhone 14 Pro additionally packing some potent specs and a set of cameras that may take actually excellent photos.
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 & Galaxy Tab S6 Get October Update
Samsung‘s October security update is available for the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S6. The latter is the first Galaxy tablet to get the latest security patch. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already been rolled out to dozens of smartphones. As of this writing, the...
Why The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Is The Perfect Mid-Range Phone
Samsung’s latest Galaxy telephone, the A53 5G, is ready to hit cabinets this month. The telephone has some fairly spectacular specs for a mid-range system, however how does it maintain up in actual life? Read on for our evaluate of the Galaxy A53 5G by way of digicam and design.
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you looking for a technique to file your telephone calls on an iPhone name, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native characteristic or app that means that you can do this in a simple method given the potential authorized repercussions Apple may face. Thankfully, although, there are just a few methods to get round that impediment.
Apple VR Gloves Patent was Authorized and May Feature Multiple Motion Sensors
It might by no means cease at a station. Still, the patent filings supply an unprecedented understanding of the ideas whereas inserting them towards radical change. Some patent concepts would by no means make it into precise delivery. Howbeit, buying patents set off collectively to an unknown island. The iPhone maker Apple is popularly recognized for submitting a number of patents that might by no means go to make showroom listings.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 Widely Getting October Update In The US
Samsung launched the October 2022 Android safety patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 just a few days again. This week, the brand new safety replace is broadly rolling out to each carrier-locked and unlocked models within the US. The October SMR (Security Maintenance Release)...
#Google Has Rolled out a New Update to #Chrome for Android Tablets with New Features. The … – Latest Tweet by IANS India
(SocialLY brings you all the newest breaking information, viral tendencies and knowledge from social media world, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above publish is embeded immediately from the person’s social media account and LatestLY Staff might not have modified or edited the content material physique. The views and info showing within the social media publish don’t mirror the opinions of LatestLY, additionally LatestLY doesn’t assume any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)
Buy your new iPhone 14 Pro from Verizon and get $1000 when you trade in your old one
There are some ways to get an iPhone 14 Pro, however not many may internet you a brand new machine totally free. Verizon will at present provide you with as much as $1000 off a brand new iPhone 14 Pro while you commerce in your previous machine. Given that the iPhone 14 Pro prices $999, we’ll do some fast maths – $1000 is certainly greater than $999, which appears like a free cellphone to us. This quantity will rely solely on what iPhone or previous machine you commerce in, though we acquired good costs for 2-year-old gadgets. Just guarantee it is in good situation – damaged gadgets will definitely not get you as a lot as $1000.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Review: Bigger, Better, And Bolder
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is a giant refresh on what’s arguably the best-selling wearable health tracker collection on the planet. Xiaomi’s good bands are synonymous with health trackers for fairly a while now. And for good cause, they’ve the correct options, vivid colourful shows, and are priced extraordinarily effectively. Oh and Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness app is nearly as good as issues can get within the Android world. Let’s dive into the assessment to see if the brand new options on the Smart Band 7 Pro are worthy of your hard-earned money.
How To Shoot Video With An iPhone
IPhone media manufacturing is a necessary a part of trendy advertising. It’s no query that shooting video with your iPhone is the best way of the longer term for contemporary advertising and media creation. It’s so easy, accessible and cheap to movie, edit and publish digitally from a cell...
