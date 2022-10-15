ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jordan Pickford trips Harry Kane to allow Tottenham captain to give Spurs lead over Everton from penalty spot

By Conor Pope
 4 days ago

Harry Kane has marked his 400th Tottenham appearance in the usual fashion – with a goal from the penalty spot.

Kane's 258th goal for Spurs handed his side a 1-0 lead in their home game against Everton.

The spot kick came after the Tottenham forward was felled by England team-mate Jordan Pickford.

Pickford spilled a shot in the six-yard box, and while he was quick to chase down the loose ball, he was second to it, with Kane pouncing on the opportunity.

Referee Paul Tierney immediately pointed to the spot, allowing Kane to put Spurs ahead by slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal:

It is Kane's ability to force opponents into conceding penalties – as well as his talent for converting them – that will make him a key part of the England World Cup squad this winter.

