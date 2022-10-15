ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

The Rings Of Power’s Sauron Star Explains Why The Villain Is ‘The World’s Greatest Method Actor'

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieXjW_0iaaMxpo00

Massive, and I mean massive, spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Rings of Power ahead. Read with caution.

In the past viewers have gotten to know Sauron as a faceless, unknown figure in the Lord of the Rings. However, it became clear during Season 1 of the LOTR prequel Rings of Power that one of the characters we had gotten to know was likely the big bad in disguise. Now, the actor behind the evil being has explained that the villain is kind of a great method actor because of how hard he commits to disguise.

In the finale, we learn that Halbrand, a human, turned out to be Sauron. While there were suspicions about him being the big bad, he was one of the less likely options. The actor behind the character, Charlie Vickers explained to EW why Halbrand/Sauron is able to pull off such great deception without suspicion:

He's like the world's greatest Method actor. He's like Daniel Day-Lewis. [Laughs] He has to fully immerse himself. That was really useful for me, that he would feel and experience things as a human. And then, in the eighth episode, he sheds that, and you really see his full power, and that was a really fun thing to be able to play.

He’s kind of right. Sauron is a fabulous method actor, he really immersed himself into his role and really made us all believe he was a human and smith who was trying to help Galadriel:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2yek_0iaaMxpo00

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Before making this statement, the journalist and Vickers had been talking about Halbrand being the first time we saw Sauron with a face. The actor behind the character explained what filming this was like, and how he made sense of the ways the evil being was able to pull off his plan in deep disguise. He said:

It's super exciting, and I feel really privileged to be able to create this character and depict him at this stage of his journey. He is the deceiver, right? And he's a shape-shifter. He has many powers, but those are two of his main things. So, in creating a human face for him, I like to think of his deception. If he's to deceive Galadriel, if he's to deceive Elendil, Míriel, Pharazôn, he has to be wholeheartedly invested in what he's doing in his deception. For me, it was really useful to think, okay, well, if Sauron is being a human, he would live and experience everything as a human in order to comprehensively create this character and deceive.

And boy, oh, boy did he deceive. Much like Daniel Day-Lewis who truly transforms into his characters and lives with them, it’s clear Sauron has similar tactics, and he is a very good actor.

For a while, a lot of us thought Sauron may have actually been The Stranger, the most mysterious character of the Rings of Power cast . While a lot of fans really thought the Meteor Man was Sauron, lots of others believed he could be the great wizard Gandalf. However, with the big Sauron reveal, and some of the dialogue from The Stranger in the finale he is for sure good, and likely (though not confirmed) the younger version of Gandalf the Grey .

Now that we know who the big bad really is and is not it will be interesting to see how Season 2 opens up Sauron’s story and what the repercussions of his actions will be. Rings of Power was a massive hit on the fall TV schedule . Now viewers can go back and watch all the episodes with an Amazon Prime subscription and try to find hints that could point to Halbrand being Sauron, or maybe it’s impossible because he’s just that good of a method actor.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
The List

How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
International Business Times

'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]

A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
158K+
Followers
38K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy