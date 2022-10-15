Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama; applications have closed as funds run out
$100.5 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama. It's made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama. "Sometimes it's a family with...
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a […]
Two Alabama Dollar General stores face OSHA fines for dirty, unsafe areas, feds say
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and...
WTOK-TV
Alabama maintaining record low unemployment, Labor Department says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor says our state continues to see record low unemployment. The most recent data showed 2.6% of the population is in need of work. The labor market is booming, and job opportunities are plenty in the state. The Alabama Department of Labor...
WTOK-TV
Department of Agriculture shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with...
wtvy.com
HVAC company, state fire marshal urge caution ahead of cold snap
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will soon be firing up their furnaces, meaning more business for heating and air companies. “We do a lot of furnace tuneups,” said Will Imbusch with Bill Bradley Services in Montgomery. He said routine unit checkups not only help heaters last longer, but they...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi under statewide wildland fire risk
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert, which encourages the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has had little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. MFC said it has responded to 227 wildfires, with...
Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications
Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama residents react to 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits
Social Security benefits are expected to increase 8.7% by January, the biggest increase in four decades. But is it enough to keep the older citizens who depend on that money afloat?. "I couldn’t believe it. But now I believe it. They’ve been saying it too many times. I can’t help...
travelawaits.com
5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama
Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
CBS42.com
Arctic blast brings record cold and a freeze to Central Alabama this week
Tonight, it will be clear, breezy and much colder. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!! A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM from Birmingham northward. Protect your plants, pets and people!
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arctic blast headed for Alabama: How cold will it get this week?
An early dose of winter is on its way to Alabama. A cold front will move through today (Monday) and bring a blast of arctic air that will affect the whole state starting tonight. Low temperatures will drop to or below freezing in some areas, and freeze warnings and watches...
Tuberville addresses remarks made at Nevada rally: ‘The issue is crime, not race’
"The issue is crime, not race," Tuberville said through a spokesperson on Monday.
Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week
Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
wdhn.com
Local social security recipient reacts to biggest increase in 40 years
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) — Smitty Smith, is one of the one million social security recipients in the state of Alabama happy to hear she will have extra dollars on her monthly check starting in January of next year. “I think it’s wonderful because we got older people whose husband...
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Alabama constitutional amendment on ballot will help protect integrity of future elections
We are now less than thirty days to the November 8th general elections in Alabama. There will be a lot of statewide and local races for voters to choose from when they go to the polls. However, down the ballot, after the candidates for office, there are also ten amendments...
WSFA
Amendment on November ballot could impact election laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a month away and this year there will be more than just candidates on the ballot. There are 10 constitutional amendments that voters can choose to pass. Amendment four is an election law that was passed by lawmakers in 2021. The...
