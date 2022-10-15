ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTOK-TV

Alabama maintaining record low unemployment, Labor Department says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor says our state continues to see record low unemployment. The most recent data showed 2.6% of the population is in need of work. The labor market is booming, and job opportunities are plenty in the state. The Alabama Department of Labor...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Department of Agriculture shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

HVAC company, state fire marshal urge caution ahead of cold snap

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will soon be firing up their furnaces, meaning more business for heating and air companies. “We do a lot of furnace tuneups,” said Will Imbusch with Bill Bradley Services in Montgomery. He said routine unit checkups not only help heaters last longer, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTOK-TV

Mississippi under statewide wildland fire risk

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert, which encourages the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has had little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. MFC said it has responded to 227 wildfires, with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications

Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
ALABAMA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama

Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week

Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama child torture suspect caught in California

A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Amendment on November ballot could impact election laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a month away and this year there will be more than just candidates on the ballot. There are 10 constitutional amendments that voters can choose to pass. Amendment four is an election law that was passed by lawmakers in 2021. The...
ALABAMA STATE

