ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The X

Boulder’s Iconic Wilson-Haertling House Listed For Sale

A unique piece of property was recently listed for sale in Boulder, Colorado, giving someone new the chance to own the one-of-a-kind Wilson-Haertling Home. Take a Peek at Boulder's Famous Wilson-Haertling House. Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Small businesses protest liquor sale ballot measures

There are 11 statewide ballot issues facing Colorado voters on Election Day and three of those proposals are regarding liquor sales. Proposition 124 would allow retailers to nearly triple their number of liquor licenses; Prop 125 would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine; Prop 126 would allow third-party delivery services like GrubHub and Door Dash to deliver alcohol and cocktails. Liquor store owners gathered at one of Denver's largest liquor stores, Argonaut on Colfax Avenue, to voice their opposition to those proposals. There are approximately 650 locally-owned liquor stores in Colorado and some believe these proposals would be harmful to small business owners. "I just want us all on a level playing field so we can compete fairly. Currently, I'm allowed to have one license. That's it. I can have one little store. Big Fella is not allowed to have two," said David Ross, owner of Big Fella Wine and Liquor.   Election Day is Nov. 8. To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com.  
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Fireworks erupt as Aurora council debates tax cut

Fireworks erupted during the Aurora City Council’s study session on Monday as council members hotly debated a proposal to repeal the city’s occupational tax, a move one councilmember called “asinine” but something others praised as smart business-friendly policy. Tensions also came to a head as some lawmakers accused city staff of ambushing the bill sponsor with a presentation they said was clearly biased against the plan and withheld from her prior to the meeting. ...
AURORA, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado Bear Cubs Got the Memo that Playing with a Swing is Fun

The playful nature of baby animals is adorable. These black bear cubs near Castle Rock, Colorado proved that by playing with a backyard swing. This trio is also a great reminder that the Black Bear is a species, not a color. These cubs are indeed a display of the three colors of the black bear found in Colorado, blonde, cinnamon, and brown.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
denverite.com

East Colfax residents protest site of future condos along Denver-Aurora border

Chants in several different languages could be heard in the streets and alleys in the East Colfax neighborhood Saturday morning. Protesters marched from New Freedom Park to Yosemite and 14th Streets along the Denver-Aurora border to voice their displeasure over plans to build luxury condominiums in the area. The Aurora...
AURORA, CO
aboutboulder.com

7 Boulder Thrift Stores with the Best Ratings

A variety of factors influence an individual’s decision to shop at thrift stores rather than at fast fashion chains. One can save money, get one-of-a-kind items, and lessen their impact on the environment by shopping for secondhand clothing and furnishings. Thrift shops are a vital resource for many people who otherwise would have to spend too much money on clothing.
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

Denver Initiated Ordinance 307: The one on sidewalks

Denver’s sidewalks can be perfectly smooth walkways, bumpy flagstones, disintegrating concrete, or, sometimes, completely non-existent. It all depends on where you are, because the city has struggled for years to expeditiously repair and build new sidewalks. One big part of the problem: sidewalks are the responsibility of property owners.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy