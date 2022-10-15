Read full article on original website
A Plague Tale Requiem: Length and how many chapters are there
A Plague Tale: Requiem is a thrilling action-adventure that focuses on stealth and careful planning. But how long does it take to complete and how many chapters are there? We have all the answers here. As the sequel to highly rated A Plague Tale: Innocence, Requiem has already achieved vast...
Shroud baffled by Overwatch 2 loss caused by clueless teammate
Twitch streamer and FPS legend Shroud was baffled when his Overwatch 2 teammate had no idea how to play the game, causing his team to lose the match. Although Shroud is one of the greatest FPS players of all time, even he cannot carry some of the clueless teammates that Overwatch 2 pairs him with during his ranked matches.
Aydan’s Warzone curse strikes again as Twitch star gets dev error in another $100K event
Although he was once the most dominant player in all of Warzone, Aydan just can’t seem to catch a break in 2022 as the Twitch star has once again been hindered by dev errors in yet another six-figure tournament. When Verdansk was in rotation, Aydan was the top dog...
YouTube will honor Technoblade with tribute video for channel’s ninth anniversary
YouTube will be posting a Technoblade tribute video on the ninth anniversary of his channel being launched. Technoblade made a massive mark on the gaming community prior to his passing in June 2022. Primarily known for his next-level Minecraft skills, the YouTuber garnered millions of eyes on both his solo content and his work as part of the Dream SMP.
Warzone player outplays Riot Shield trolls with simple trick
Facing off against Riot Shield users in Warzone can be extremely frustrating, but fortunately, a player found a perfect counter. Warzone’s time under the sun comes to an end soon. Warzone 2 releases on November 16, and Activision is yet to reveal the original battle royale’s fate. When Caldera replaced Verdansk in 2021, we never saw Warzone’s original map see the light of day again.
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review – Lacks challenge, but sparks joy
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a smart evolution of its predecessor’s core systems that’s a great game for strategy newcomers that won’t challenge genre aficionados. I spent a lot of time playing Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. It came out of nowhere and consumed my Switch for plenty of hours. Its smart walking back of tactics genre staples like bizarre percentages and clunky interfaces made it feel wholly unique among the genre it was inspired by.
Warzone players furious as “invisible” enemies only show as shadows
Call of Duty: Warzone players have been left furious by “invisible” players that only appear as shadows in-game, but no one’s quite sure what causes it. In the two and a bit years that Warzone has been around, fans of the Call of Duty battle royale have run into several issues with invisible players.
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway review – Cartoon chaos that’s unlikely to stick
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is a frantic and fun way to hit the track as beloved cartoon characters, but it’s unlikely to live on as anything more than an occasional party game. A casual racer crammed full of iconic characters from your favorite animated childhood shows sounds...
Pokemon Go player devastated as Legendary spawn ends in disaster
A Pokemon Go player has shared a gutting video clip of a Legendary wild encounter while exploring outside. Just as they go to click on Moltres, the game seems to glitch, and then the Legendary Bird flees from the screen. Bumping into Legendary Pokemon outside of Raid battles in Pokemon...
Marvel Snap review: Fast-paced fun hampered only by progession struggles
While Marvel Snap absolutely nails the fundamentals with engaging gameplay systems, gorgeous presentation, and thrilling bite-sized doses of strategic combat only a collectible card game (CCG) could offer, its obtuse reward pipelines and lackluster progression hold it back from true greatness on day one. After a tumultuous few months in...
Splinter Cell remake update brings more bad news for exhausted fans
The director of the Splinter Cell remake, David Grivel, recently exited Ubisoft after more than a decade; such news has once more left fans concerned for the franchise’s future. Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell’s return in late 2021, promising a reimagining of the first game developed by Watch Dogs: Legion’s...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker claims DLC will introduce new Pokemon and mechanics
Pokemon riddle master and notable leaker Khu has shed some light on the potential DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Like many AAA franchises, Pokemon hopped on the DLC bandwagon during generation 8: Pokemon Sword & Shield. With many fans feeling the main game’s storyline was short and the post-game lacked content, two DLC drops expanded the game’s explorable regions quite a bit.
Overwatch 2 players demand “game-changing” UI feature for Support heroes
Support players are often the unsung heroes of Overwatch 2 and a simple UI addition could make their lives much easier. Overwatch 2 implements several series-altering changes, such as a free-to-play structure and 5v5 format. Both alterations raised eyebrows, however, more minor UI changes stirred up controversy. The Overwatch community...
How to watch Resident Evil Showcase: Date, time, trailer & more
Capcom has announced that another Resident Evil Showcase will be gracing our screens soon. Here’s how you can watch it and what they will be announcing. Resident Evil has plenty of exciting news on its horizon, from the Resident Evil 4 remake coming soon to the new Winters’ Expansion rapidly approaching. Now, Capcom has announced they will, yet again, be hosting a live event to explore all they’ve been working on and what’s to come.
Valorant devs explain how Harbor is different from other controllers in-game
In a recent Twitch interview, members of the Valorant dev team spoke about new agent Harbor, discussing how the character shapes up in-game when compared to the other controllers characters. It’s always an exciting time when a new agent is added to Valorant. As part of Episode 5, Act 3...
Overwatch 2 McDonald’s collab arrives with Epic Lightning Tracer Skin
After months of leaks and teasers across social media, Overwatch 2’s collaboration with McDonald’s has finally landed down under as Australian fans can now get their hands on limited-time Overwatch meals to unlock the Epic Lightning Tracer Skin. Weeks before Overwatch 2 arrived in early access, fans were...
Forza Horizon 5 trick lets players speed around dangerous corner
A player discovered a trick allowing them to avoid slamming into a building in Forza Horizon 5 that’s usually the cause of much grief. Playground Games released Forza Horizon 5 on PC and Xbox late last year to critical acclaim. The studio continues to support the racer with new content, too, including DLC offerings like the Hot Wheels expansion.
New League of Legends champion K’Sante revealed: Abilities, release date
League of Legends is getting a new tank top laner in Season 12 — K’Sante. Riot has shared all the details on the Pride of Nazumah, who is set to shake up the meta with a high-skill twist. Here’s what we know about Champion 163, including their abilities and release date.
League & Valorant get fresh dev help with Riot Games’ new Sydney studio
Riot Games has officially confirmed its acquisition of the Wargaming Sydney studio which is now turning into Riot Sydney and will serve to assist with League of Legends, Valorant, and other tech development. As of October 17, 2022, Riot Games has confirmed its new studio after the acquisition of Wargaming...
