Capcom has announced that another Resident Evil Showcase will be gracing our screens soon. Here’s how you can watch it and what they will be announcing. Resident Evil has plenty of exciting news on its horizon, from the Resident Evil 4 remake coming soon to the new Winters’ Expansion rapidly approaching. Now, Capcom has announced they will, yet again, be hosting a live event to explore all they’ve been working on and what’s to come.

23 HOURS AGO