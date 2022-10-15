Read full article on original website
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Straight Talk launches cheap, no-contract home internet service
Straight Talk has just announced it has partnered with Walmart for the launch of its new home internet service that doesn’t require a contract. Being owned by a bigger carrier like Verizon has many advantages, and today’s announcement highlights at least one of them. The new Straight Talk...
Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
Excellent 'flash sale' makes the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G even cheaper than usual
Released more than a year ago at a very reasonable $239.99 price in a US unlocked variant, the mid-range OnePlus Nord N200 5G is about to receive a presumably similarly affordable sequel with a revised design, upgraded charging specs, and pretty much all other specifications kept under wraps for the time being.
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch
Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
Watch Motorola's concept rollable phone expand vertically from a 4-inch to a 6.5-inch screen
LG was on the verge of releasing the first rollable handset before the company decided to exit the smartphone business in April 2021. Last month, a nearly finished unit was reviewed on YouTube by a Korean gentleman who showed how the 6.8-inch screen on the device expanded to a 7.4-inch display. Samsung is reportedly working on a rollable phone and now Motorola has announced a rollable phone concept.
T-Mobile's 5G speeds demolished Verizon and AT&T during the third quarter
You know that Speedtest.net app that you installed on your iPhone and Android handset? It tells you your download and upload data speed to make sure that you are getting the mobile data speeds you were promised by your wireless provider. The app has been downloaded over 100 million times on Android alone and is also available for iOS.
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches start getting Wear OS 3, but some features are missing
Fossil confirmed last week that the highly-anticipated Wear OS 3 for Gen 6 smartwatches will be rolled out beginning October 17. The announcement was made along with the reveal of the company’s first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which is now available for purchase for $300.
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
The fall Google event came and went without any announcement from the Mountain View giant about the rumored Pixel Ultra but two sources have some more info to share about the company's next high-end device. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski dug through the recently released source code for the Pixel 7 range...
Nothing will soon raise the price of the Ear (1), its first earphones
If you have always wanted to buy the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds — Nothing's first-ever product — well, we suggest you act fast and buy them now. Why? Because soon they will receive a $50 jump in their price tag, and you won't be able to get them for just $99.
Samsung has begun work on a health tracking ring
Samsung has begun development of a new type of smart accessory: a ring. The news comes courtesy of ET News (translated), which is reporting that Samsung has started ordering parts and modules for the device. From the limited information available, it seems the ring would work similarly to other health...
That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11
Under Oppo's leadership, OnePlus has undeniably become one of the most unpredictable major global smartphone vendors (for better and for worse) in terms of high-end product launches and launch schedules. Following a year with no "vanilla" flagship whatsoever, a Pro model released in China months before the rest of the...
Apple introduces majorly improved entry-level iPad with a bigger price tag
Apple today announced a new entry-level iPad with an overhauled design, improved specs, and a bigger price tag. The device was introduced alongside a couple of other products without much fanfare. Bigger display and a new design. The 2021 iPad has a 10.2 inches screen and the model that Apple...
Apple iPad (2022) preview: A long-overdue design upgrade
Apple recently unveiled its new 2022 budget iPad, also known as the iPad 10.9-inch. The latter name is more appropriate, especially since the whole "budget iPad" thing makes less sense now that its price has gone up quite a bit, but we'll get to that next…. Apple iPad (2022) Display.
Razer Edge 5G gaming handheld powered by Android exclusively available from Verizon
Teased less than a month ago, Razer’s new Android-powered gaming handheld is finally official. The Edge 5G is the result of the collaboration between three giants that offer totally different products and services: Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon. Hailed as “the world’s first dedicated 5G gaming device,” the Razer Edge...
UK carrier Three now offers 5G powered Broadband for businesses
UK carrier Three has launched a new 5G powered Business Broadband that, according to the company, offers a convenient and flexible alternative to the fixed line broadband connection. As Three stated in its announcement, with the new Business Broadband plan, businesses will be able to have video conferences in 4K...
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 announces new technology to stop fraudulent handset orders
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 recently announced that since August, it has been using a new fraud prevention technology, which it expects will prevent more than £6 million worth of fraudulent handset orders every year. The new solution was designed to combat a type of fraud called "Account Takeover,"...
These 512GB and 1TB previous-gen iPad Pros can be yours at excellent prices with full warranty
If you like keeping a lot of stuff stored on your high-end tablet and a little bit of money in your pocket for a rainy day, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro editions might not be quite right for you. That's because these hot new M2 powerhouses still come...
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
If you're looking for the perfect low-cost Android tablet with the most competitive list of features, sharpest possible screen, and most generous storage space available for (well) under 200 bucks ahead of the holidays, you might want to look no further than Lenovo's official US e-store right now. While "perfect"...
Smoking hot deal wipes almost $300 off Galaxy Tab S8 Plus price
Apple today announced new tablets but if you enjoy the openness of Google's platform, one of the best Android tablets around from Samsung - the Tab S8 Plus - is currently 32 percent off, which is an all-time low price. The Tab S8 Plus was announced in February and slots...
