BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University women's golf team concluded its fall schedule with a third-place finish at Central Michigan's Chippewa Invitational. Emily Pantig-Nystrom tied for first among all golfers at +9, winning her first collegiate tournament. The event was held at the par-72, 5,897-yard course at the Birmingham Country Club.

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO