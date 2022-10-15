ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble

The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Breaking down what Dennis Evans will bring to Minnesota

Minnesota landed their second prospect in the class of 2023 this evening with their addition of Dennis Evans. Joining Cameron Christie in the Golden Gophers recruiting class, Ben Johnson has now landed another long-term prospect who mat need some time before he is expected to come into his own. A...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BREAKING: Minnesota Basketball lands No. 27 overall player Dennis Evans

Today Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson received a commitment from Dennis Evans, the 27th ranked prospect in the nation. It’s Minnesota’s highest rated out of state commitment in 28 years, and their highest rated recruit since Royce White committed to the Gophers as the 26th ranked prospect in the 2009 class (19th overall by another service). The 7-foot-1 Dennis Evans is ranked 27th by 247 Sports. That ranking makes him the highest out of state committed Gopher since Courtney James committed to Clem Haskins in the fall of 1994. James was ranked the 27th best prospect in the 1995 class. Three years before, Haskins landed Voshon Lenard, the Michigan shooting guard who was ranked top 20 by Athlon and top 25 by Hoop Scoop in 1991.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced

Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kamari Lands needs to play like a veteran for Louisville basketball

Kamari Lands is a freshman on the University of Louisville basketball roster. But in head coach Kenny Payne's eyes, the Indianapolis native has the talent to be one of the better players on the roster and will need to play like a veteran for the Cardinals. He averaged over 33 points a game last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25

Tennessee basketball will start the new season as the No. 11 team in the Associated Press Top 25. The preseason poll was released on Monday, with No. 1 North Carolina topping the list. Gonzaga is No. 2, ahead of No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky. Baylor and Kansas are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Indiana, Kentucky both expect the basketball series to resume

The Indiana-Kentucky basketball series is expected to resume. Per sources at both universities, there are general agreements on the key factors that would lead to the resumption of the series. The most recent and impactful statement came today from Kentucky coach John Calipari today at SEC media day in Birmingham....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports: Iowa basketball is most underrated team in Big Ten

The Iowa Hawkeyes are eager to get their basketball season going and there's plenty of excitement surrounding the program. Despite losing Keegan Murray to the NBA Draft, there are numerous potential breakout candidates on this Hawkeye roster. The trendy pick being Kris Murray, who CBS Sports named a potential Big Ten Player of the Year.
IOWA CITY, IA
