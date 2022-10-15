Read full article on original website
What is UNC Getting in New Commitment Zayden High?
Inside Carolina scouting expert Sean Moran details the game of the Texas forward that committed to the Tar Heels.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble
The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
James Brown, Family Enjoy 'Basketball Heaven' at UNC
North Carolina's top post recruiting target and his family go in-depth on their official visit to Chapel Hill.
Draymond Green: Last Run With The Warriors
Brad Botkin joins Brandon Baylor to discuss if this will be Draymond Green's last run with the Warriors.
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: After visit, highly regarded guard "can see myself there"
Late last week, the Terps welcomed 2024 Mt. Zion Prep guard Malachi Palmer to campus for an unofficial visit. Palmer, who ranks as the No. 55 prospect in the 247Sport 2024.
Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
2024 sharp-shooter Darren Harris set to make college decision
Darren Harris, the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2024 class, is ready to make his college decision. On Saturday, October 22nd, the 6-foot-6 sniper out of Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI will make his announcement live on 247Sports at 2:30 PM ET. Harris is down to four schools: Duke, Maryland,...
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
Can Michigan sway 2024 prospect away from Notre Dame? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Sam Webb from MichiganInsider discusses Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain, and if the Wolverines could flip the 4-star 2024 prospect.
Breaking down what Dennis Evans will bring to Minnesota
Minnesota landed their second prospect in the class of 2023 this evening with their addition of Dennis Evans. Joining Cameron Christie in the Golden Gophers recruiting class, Ben Johnson has now landed another long-term prospect who mat need some time before he is expected to come into his own. A...
BREAKING: Minnesota Basketball lands No. 27 overall player Dennis Evans
Today Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson received a commitment from Dennis Evans, the 27th ranked prospect in the nation. It’s Minnesota’s highest rated out of state commitment in 28 years, and their highest rated recruit since Royce White committed to the Gophers as the 26th ranked prospect in the 2009 class (19th overall by another service). The 7-foot-1 Dennis Evans is ranked 27th by 247 Sports. That ranking makes him the highest out of state committed Gopher since Courtney James committed to Clem Haskins in the fall of 1994. James was ranked the 27th best prospect in the 1995 class. Three years before, Haskins landed Voshon Lenard, the Michigan shooting guard who was ranked top 20 by Athlon and top 25 by Hoop Scoop in 1991.
Louisville women's basketball ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP poll
The University of Louisville women's basketball team is ranked in the top 10 of the preseason Associated Press poll for the eighth straight season. The Cardinals have two starters back from last year's team that made it to the Final Four and check in at No. 7 in the poll.
Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced
Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
Kamari Lands needs to play like a veteran for Louisville basketball
Kamari Lands is a freshman on the University of Louisville basketball roster. But in head coach Kenny Payne's eyes, the Indianapolis native has the talent to be one of the better players on the roster and will need to play like a veteran for the Cardinals. He averaged over 33 points a game last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25
Tennessee basketball will start the new season as the No. 11 team in the Associated Press Top 25. The preseason poll was released on Monday, with No. 1 North Carolina topping the list. Gonzaga is No. 2, ahead of No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky. Baylor and Kansas are...
Indiana, Kentucky both expect the basketball series to resume
The Indiana-Kentucky basketball series is expected to resume. Per sources at both universities, there are general agreements on the key factors that would lead to the resumption of the series. The most recent and impactful statement came today from Kentucky coach John Calipari today at SEC media day in Birmingham....
CBS Sports: Iowa basketball is most underrated team in Big Ten
The Iowa Hawkeyes are eager to get their basketball season going and there's plenty of excitement surrounding the program. Despite losing Keegan Murray to the NBA Draft, there are numerous potential breakout candidates on this Hawkeye roster. The trendy pick being Kris Murray, who CBS Sports named a potential Big Ten Player of the Year.
VIP: A few Iowa State takeaways from Big 12 Media Days
KANSAS CITY- Cyclone Alert was live and in person for Big 12 Media Days this week, including Wednesday, on the day where men’s basketball was the focus. While a lot of.
