OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University's cross country teams will compete on Thursday at the Utah Open, which will be held at Sunnyside Park in Salt Lake City. The Wolverine women are ranked No. 24 in this week's USTFCCCA National Poll, which was released on Tuesday. The held at No. 7 in the Mountain Region poll while the men are now 13th in the same poll.

OREM, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO