Utah Valley travels to the Lone Star State to face Abilene Christian and Tarleton

UTAH VALLEY TRAVELS TO TEXAS TO PLAY ABILENE CHRISTIAN, TARLETON. Utah Valley continues Western Athletic Conference play this week in the Lone Star State as the team travels to play Abilene Christian and Tarleton. The Wolverines will play at ACU on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. (MT) before taking on Tarleton on Sunday, Oct. 23 at noon (MT).
Wolverines competing at Utah Open on Thursday

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University's cross country teams will compete on Thursday at the Utah Open, which will be held at Sunnyside Park in Salt Lake City. The Wolverine women are ranked No. 24 in this week's USTFCCCA National Poll, which was released on Tuesday. The held at No. 7 in the Mountain Region poll while the men are now 13th in the same poll.
