ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jalopnik

How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside

Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
RIVERSIDE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting

The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
ONTARIO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Covina Bowl and Zest by Trumark Homes Open for Sale

Trumark Homes, the award-winning homebuilder with divisions in California and Colorado, announced that sales have begun for homes at two new communities, Covina Bowl and Zest, near historic downtown Covina. Both communities are being developed in line with the city’s reinvestment in the heart of Covina and will provide convenient access and connectivity for residents to enjoy the area’s new recreation and amenities.
COVINA, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores

Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
BANNING, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Adelanto retail center gets started

Construction has begun on a neighborhood retail center in Adelanto. Adelanto Towne Center’s first phase will be two buildings, that combined cover 10,000 square feet, according to Lewis Retail Retail Centers in Upland, the project’s developer. Poppy Express Wash and Poppy Fuel will occupy both buildings which are...
ADELANTO, CA
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana resident will appear on 'The Price is Right'

A Fontana resident will be appearing on a popular television game show this month. Kylee Bookhout will be a contestant on an episode of “The Price is Right” on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. on CBS. “The Price is Right” is TV’s longest-running game show, featuring host...
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy