Jalopnik
How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside
Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
pasadenanow.com
Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting
The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
theregistrysocal.com
Covina Bowl and Zest by Trumark Homes Open for Sale
Trumark Homes, the award-winning homebuilder with divisions in California and Colorado, announced that sales have begun for homes at two new communities, Covina Bowl and Zest, near historic downtown Covina. Both communities are being developed in line with the city’s reinvestment in the heart of Covina and will provide convenient access and connectivity for residents to enjoy the area’s new recreation and amenities.
Driver Killed in Rear-End Collision into Semi on 60 Freeway
Ontario, San Bernardino, CA: A driver was killed in a rear-end collision into a semi that wedged the vehicle under the backside of the truck early Saturday… Read more "Driver Killed in Rear-End Collision into Semi on 60 Freeway"
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
SoCal can expect warm conditions on Wednesday but temps to plummet on weekend
Southern California will see sunny, warm conditions Wednesday but the weekend will bring rain and much cooler temperatures.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
iebusinessdaily.com
Adelanto retail center gets started
Construction has begun on a neighborhood retail center in Adelanto. Adelanto Towne Center’s first phase will be two buildings, that combined cover 10,000 square feet, according to Lewis Retail Retail Centers in Upland, the project’s developer. Poppy Express Wash and Poppy Fuel will occupy both buildings which are...
vvng.com
Driver injured after crashing into utility pole on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was transported to a local hospital after crashing into a utility pole Tuesday morning in Hesperia. It happened at about 6:50 am, on October 18, 2022, in the area on Mariposa Road just north of Joshua Street. For reasons still unknown, a black...
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
As California plans for a new desalination plant, take a look at how these facilities work
Derek Liang / UnsplashThe Doheny Ocean Desalination Project, estimated to be completed in 2027, will provide 5 million gallons of drinking water a day to residents in Orange County.
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana resident will appear on 'The Price is Right'
A Fontana resident will be appearing on a popular television game show this month. Kylee Bookhout will be a contestant on an episode of “The Price is Right” on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. on CBS. “The Price is Right” is TV’s longest-running game show, featuring host...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
foxla.com
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
Fontana Herald News
Hundreds of Inland Empire students explore manufacturing jobs at Chaffey College InTech Center in Fontana
Citrus High School junior Steven Perez hasn’t decided what career path he wants to pursue just yet. But after touring the Industrial Technical Learning Center in Fontana on Friday, he picked up a few more options. He and his classmate, Sierra Aceves, joined their construction class at the center...
You won't need a ticket to wait at the gate at Ontario's airport anymore. Here's why
Remember the days you could welcome or drop off loved ones right at the gate? A new visitor pass program at Ontario's airport is letting people do just that.
