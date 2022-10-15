CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about thieves targeting copper pipes in buildings that are under construction or being renovated on the West Side.Police said thieves stole the copper pipes from at least three buildings in the South Austin neighborhood between Oct. 5 and Oct. 14:The 800 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 5,The 900 block of North Austin Boulevard between 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 11,The 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue between midnight and 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 14.Police said the thieves have used windows to get inside.Police have only a vague description of a suspect, who was wearing a black doo-rag, black hoodie, a white shirt with "Sacked $ Up" written on it, black sweat pants, black gym shoes, and clear protective glasses.Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO