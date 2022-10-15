Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: Teen boy shot, critically hurt in West Garfield Park, police say
The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near a West Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side. Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
One dead, one wounded in West Rogers Park shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and the another is in critical condition after a shooting in West Rogers Park Tuesday afternoon.At 4:40 p.m., the victims were in a vehicle on Estes Avenue east of Rockwell Street when they were hit by gunfire, police said.Both victims were shot in the face and were taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, according to police. One of the victims was reported in good condition, while the Fire Department reported the other died.The crime scene is close to Indian Boundary Park. It is also only about a mile from the liquor store on...
Man killed, another wounded in North Side shooting
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a vehicle in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
fox32chicago.com
Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
Images released of suspect in store clerk's shooting death
Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge. Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives.
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 3 killed, 16 others hurt in weekend violence, police say
A 13-year-old found dead on a playground bench is among two teenagers killed in weekend Chicago gun violence, police said.
Woman, 87, found dead with trauma to head inside South Side apartment
CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment on the city’s South Side. Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Douglas neighborhood. According to police, a family member found the […]
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
J Parker shooting: Man ID'd after shot, killed during fight at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was killed in a fight-turned-shooting a North Side hotel lounge, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
nypressnews.com
2 shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago
Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in South Chicago on the South Side. A man and woman, 27 and 25, were shot about 11:05 p.m. in a hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the back and pronounced...
Man killed, woman injured in South Chicago shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third-floor hallway when gunfire broke out.
Chicago police warn of copper pipe thefts in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about thieves targeting copper pipes in buildings that are under construction or being renovated on the West Side.Police said thieves stole the copper pipes from at least three buildings in the South Austin neighborhood between Oct. 5 and Oct. 14:The 800 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 5,The 900 block of North Austin Boulevard between 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 11,The 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue between midnight and 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 14.Police said the thieves have used windows to get inside.Police have only a vague description of a suspect, who was wearing a black doo-rag, black hoodie, a white shirt with "Sacked $ Up" written on it, black sweat pants, black gym shoes, and clear protective glasses.Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
Man, 60, dies after Chatham shooting on CTA Red Line train: Chicago police
Crime on the CTA is becoming all too common, riders say.
KGLO News
Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — A Chicago man has been sentenced for up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Garner man in downtown Mason City last year. 26-year-old Jelani Faulk was originally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging...
Chicago Journal
Woman found dead in Auburn Gresham near Mahalia Jackson Park
AUBURN GRESHAM, Chicago - A woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk this morning with multiple gunshots to the body near Mahalia Jackson Park on the city's south side, authorities said. According to police, just before 11:00 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot...
cwbchicago.com
Convenience store owner killed during exchange of gunfire with armed robber, Chicago police say
A convenience store owner was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an armed robber Tuesday evening on the North Side, Chicago police said. The offender escaped, apparently unharmed. Police said the robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He...
