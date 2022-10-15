Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in 2 weeks, says WHO official
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Experimental Ebola vaccines will be deployed in Uganda in about "two weeks,” a World Health Organization official said Wednesday, as the East African country carried out tough preventive measures that include a lockdown in the Ebola-hit areas. Potentially hundreds of thousands of trial vaccine...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lebanon approves some banking law changes demanded by IMF
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament late Tuesday approved some amendments to a banking secrecy law that has been a key demand of the International Monetary Fund before it agrees to a bailout program amid the country’s economic meltdown. Despite the changes, legal advocacy groups say the alterations...
Comments / 0