BBC
Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Newcastle
Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday's game against Newcastle. United's players reacted angrily after Pawson disallowed a Cristiano Ronaldo goal during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. The referee included the incident in his report on the match.
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
