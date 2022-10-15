ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Newcastle

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday's game against Newcastle. United's players reacted angrily after Pawson disallowed a Cristiano Ronaldo goal during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. The referee included the incident in his report on the match.

