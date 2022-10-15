Read full article on original website
Mickey Rourke Joins Cast Of ‘The Wheels Of Heaven,’ Produced By & Co-Starring Dessy Tenekedjieva
Production is wrapping up on The Wheels of Heaven, a dramatic thriller starring Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler), produced by Dessy Tenekedjieva’s Bulgarian-based Black Sea Film and co-produced by UK’s Goldfinch, an independent production house and financier. The film, directed by Ben Charles Edwards (Quant) from a screenplay by Mike Shilliam, also stars Gary Stretch (Dead Man’s Shoes), Dessy Tenekedjieva (The Profession of Arms), Geoff Bell (RocknRolla), as well as Eleonora Ivanova and Dimitar Nikolov, featuring Lee Ryan (The Heavy), Nicky Whelan (Hall Pass) and Sadie Frost (Quant). Shilliam wrote the screenplay from a story by Edwards and...
‘Mammals’ Teaser: James Corden & Sally Hawkins Star In Prime Video Series About Complicated Marriages
Marriage is a tough thing. Some people believe that once you tie the knot, you just get to coast and not really worry so much about your relationship. However, you could argue that marriage only complicates things more. The new Prime Video series, “Mammals,” attempts to showcase how marriage is filled with trials and tribulations.
‘The Son’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby & Anthony Hopkins Star In The Latest From Florian Zeller
While already known as a respected novelist, playwright, theatre director, and screenwriter, French renaissance man Florian Zeller really put himself on the map with his directorial debut, “The Father,” in 2020, winning Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actors for Anthony Hopkins at the 93rd Academy Awards. Zeller follows...
Park Chan-Wook Thinks It “Would Be Fun” To Direct A James Bond Film As He Talks His Love Of The Franchise
Park Chan-wook is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the past 20 years. He’s also one of the rare South Korean filmmakers who has broken through the foreign-language barrier to become a recognizable name throughout the world. And apparently, we have James Bond to thank for all of this.
‘Something In The Dirt’ Trailer: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead’s New Conspiratorial Sci-Fi Mindbender Comes Out In November
Fresh off directing episodes of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” and then being upped as the main directors on “Loki” season two, indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have returned for their own solo effort, “Something In The Dirt.” Known for trippy, surreal, strange, high-concept, sci-fi, and horror films like “Spring,” “The Endless,” and “Synchronic,” Benson and Moorhead’s work is always unique, and for ‘Dirt,’ their latest, the duo crafted one of their most lo-fi efforts.
New HBO/HBO Max Teaser Shows First-Look Footage For Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle,’ Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Love & Death’ & More
For all the discussion on social media about how Warner Bros. Discovery is canceling films and series and cutting a lot of jobs, in an attempt to bring down costs and reduce debt, a new trailer for the upcoming content coming to HBO and HBO Max proves the studio still has a number of high-profile projects arriving on screens in the next year.
‘This Is Sparklehorse’ Trailer: New Indie Rock Doc Features David Lynch, Members Of Grandaddy, Metric & More
They were never as big as they should have been— though folks like Radiohead, PJ Harvey, The Flaming Lips, Danger Mouse, and Tom Waits took them out on tour, or collaborated with them, or both— but in the late-’90s and the ’00s, Sparklehorse, the indie rock project by Mark Linkous was super beloved by many musicians who have gone on to be very famous. Sparklehorse was Linkous’ brainchild, his band with a revolving cast of musicians around him and had a sound that was achingly beautiful but also rocking and filled with super infectious pop melodies. Like Elliott Smith, who had a similar trajectory, in a just world, Sparklehorse would be a household name. “Sad beauty” is the way friend and collaborative David Lynch puts it.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Heartrending Reimagining Is A Classic In The Making [LFF]
“All good things require patience,” Gepetto (David Bradley) lovingly tells his young son, Carlo (Gregory Mann). The exact same words must have been uttered by Guillermo del Toro to himself countless times over the fourteen years he spent working on his dream project, a stop-motion adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1886 classic tale, “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The Mexican auteur, a well-known lover and supporter of animation, first fell in love with the tale of the wooden puppet who wished to be a real boy when he was a boy himself, going to the local cinema with his mother in Guadalajara (“Animation is a medium, not a genre. Animation is film,” he famously said in a quote often employed by the most fervorous supporters of the craft).
Seth Green Details Nasty Childhood Interaction With Bill Murray At ‘SNL’ That Left Him “Horrified” & In Tears
Beloved comedian Bill Murray’s carefully constructed image of the mischievous uncle you’d love to have a drink with has really taken a beating lately. Following reports of alleged sexual assault on the set of Aziz Ansari’s film “Being Mortal”—which shut down production on the film, though the matter was legally settled, so there won’t be any other fallout, other than a public one—everyone seems to be coming out of the woodwork with a bad Bill Murray story. Geena Davis recently said Murray humiliated her and harassed her on the set of his film, “Quick Change” in the 1990s. Now Seth Green (“Austin Powers” and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is recalling a pretty horrible story from a time when he was just a kid.
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Review: Paul Feig’s Foray Into Fantasy Is A Beautiful But Excruciatingly Slow Mess
Inspired by the young adult novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, the latest from Paul Feig, “The School for Good and Evil,” is a major departure for the director most known for his riotous comedies like “Spy” and “Bridesmaids“. Co-written by Feig and David Magee (“Mary Poppins Returns”), the magical adventure, unfortunately, feels each excruciatingly slow minute of its two-and-a-half-hour-long runtime.
A ‘Flash 2’ Is Already Written & Matt Reeves Is Expanding ‘The Batman’ With Multiple Villain Movies
While “Black Adam” is on the horizon, “Joker 2” is putting a cast together, and a sequel to “The Batman” is in the early development stages, there is still some mystery about where things will be going next for DC Films. A rather large update has been dropped today, giving us a small idea of what else could be coming, such as a mystery film from James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) and a sequel to “Man of Steel,” with Henry Cavill reprising the Superman role.
‘There There’ Trailer: Jason Schwartzman, Lili Taylor & More Star In Andrew Bujalski’s Experimental Drama
Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen quite a few attempts at a “pandemic” movie. Not necessarily films that feature plagues, but just features produced during lockdown when people weren’t able to come together in large groups. This isolation has had major effects on mental health, but also on art and creativity, leading to some interesting experiments, such as “There There.”
‘Good Grief’: Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel & More Join Dan Levy’s Directorial Debut At Netflix
The truth is that Dan Levy has cemented his place in pop culture history thanks to his role in “Schitt’s Creek.” But that’s not stopping the actor-writer-producer from adding a new title to his repertoire— director. And he’s going to flex that new muscle for his feature film directorial debut, “Good Grief.”
‘Captain America 4′: Harrison Ford To Star As Thunderbolt Ross In Marvel Studios’ Upcoming Sequel
For years, William Hurt was one of the familiar faces gracing various MCU projects. And it would appear, his character, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who debuted in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” was set to continue to be a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, back in March, the actor passed away, leaving a hole in the ‘Avengers’ franchise. Well, that’s where Harrison Ford comes in.
‘The Batman’: Paul Dano Had A “Special Binder” With A Lock & Tracking Device To Hold Documents About The Film
When it was announced that Paul Dano was going to play The Riddler in “The Batman,” fans were surprised but excited. Dano doesn’t strike people as the type of actor who would go for a big franchise superhero film, but when you see him, you can fully understand why he was chosen for the role. And apparently, even though Dano had to jump through hoops while working on “The Batman,” in terms of insane security, the actor has continued to work in the world of superheroes. Just in a different medium.
‘Twisters’: Universal & Amblin Are On The Hunt For A Director For ‘The Revenant’ Writer’s ‘Twister’ Sequel
If you’re someone who grew up in the ‘90s, “Twister” probably holds a special place in your heart. This is the film that really started the modern influx of disaster films and features one of the best ensemble casts in a blockbuster ever (Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and even Todd Field). It’s fairly shocking that we never got a sequel, honestly. Well, it may be more than 25 years later, but it seems as if that sequel is finally coming to fruition with the title of “Twisters.”
‘Black Adam’ Review: The Rock’s Passion Project Is A Drab Slog Through Superhero Clichés
Jesus Christ, am I ever tired of superhero movies. Maybe you’re not, in which case, you should close the tab and move on; anything that follows doesn’t matter because superhero movies are critic-proof, hence their limitless boosting (in funding, in marketing, in overall dominance) by a risk-averse industry. But maybe you’re here because you’re a little tired of them, but not all of ‘em, not the good ones, and you’re wondering if maybe DC’s “Black Adam” is one of those occasional good ones, like “Black Panther” (well, the first three-quarters) or “Wonder Woman” (well, the first three-quarters) or “Thor: Ragnarok” (well, the first – you get the idea). And if that’s your question, I can assure you that this is not the case with “Black Adam,” a joyless, glacially paced compendium of interchangeable scenes of people floating around in their goofy masks and capes, tossing clichéd dialogue and CG lightning bolts, and punching each other into buildings. It’s just all so profoundly, undeniably silly – and it’s depressing, frankly, that this is apparently the only thing people want when they go to the movies.
‘Knives Out’: Rian Johnson Confirms Daniel Craig’s Character Is Queer
First seen in “Knives Out,” Daniel Craig’s private investigator character, Benoit Blanc, quickly became a fan favorite with his slightly exaggerated Southern drawl and his unique methods for solving cases. Well, it would appear “Glass Onion,” the upcoming ‘Knives Out’ sequel, is not only going to show more of Blanc’s investigative skills, but audiences are going to learn a bit more about his personal life.
'Watchmen,' a TV hit for HBO, was 'embarrassing' for the comic's creator Alan Moore
Once again, Alan Moore has no love for any 'Watchmen' adaptations. He told GQ that HBO's hit series starring Regina King is 'embarrassing to me.'
