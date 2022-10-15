Jesus Christ, am I ever tired of superhero movies. Maybe you’re not, in which case, you should close the tab and move on; anything that follows doesn’t matter because superhero movies are critic-proof, hence their limitless boosting (in funding, in marketing, in overall dominance) by a risk-averse industry. But maybe you’re here because you’re a little tired of them, but not all of ‘em, not the good ones, and you’re wondering if maybe DC’s “Black Adam” is one of those occasional good ones, like “Black Panther” (well, the first three-quarters) or “Wonder Woman” (well, the first three-quarters) or “Thor: Ragnarok” (well, the first – you get the idea). And if that’s your question, I can assure you that this is not the case with “Black Adam,” a joyless, glacially paced compendium of interchangeable scenes of people floating around in their goofy masks and capes, tossing clichéd dialogue and CG lightning bolts, and punching each other into buildings. It’s just all so profoundly, undeniably silly – and it’s depressing, frankly, that this is apparently the only thing people want when they go to the movies.

20 HOURS AGO