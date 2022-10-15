Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News
It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Paul Finebaum Believes Nick Saban Is At 'Dangerous' Point
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide battled back after being down by as many as 18 but lost late in the fourth quarter by three, 52-49. They're now 6-1 heading into next Saturday's game against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight
Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
Panthers WR Coach Joe Dailey Has to Be Held Back From Robbie Anderson
Conflict on the Panthers sideline.
8-time All-Star Dwight Howard pondering retirement: ‘No teams want to allow me to play’
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is growing frustrated with a lack of interest and opportunity from teams around the NBA
College Football Coach Placed On Leave Following Tantrum
A college football coach has been placed on leave following a tantrum that reportedly injured some fans. Fresno State announced this weekend that a football coach has been placed on leave following his press box outburst. "The coach, who has not been named by the school, apparently shattered a pane...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Explains Why He Got Kicked Out of Game
Interim coach Steve Wilks sent the veteran receiver to the locker room after he got into an argument with assistant Joe Dailey.
OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year
OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
NFL sponsors $200M in Titans domed stadium deal after Dan Snyder deal for Commanders falls apart
News that the Tennessee Titans plan to build a $2.2 billion domed stadium wounds Washington, where Dan Snyder has vied for the same for the Commanders. Today is a great day to be a Tennessee Titans fan as the city of Nashville throws its weight behind building a brand-new domed stadium worth $2.2 billion.
Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
