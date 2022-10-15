'UNITY': Best photos from a phenomenal first half from the Oklahoma Sooners

UNITY is making a tremendous debut for the Oklahoma Sooners as OU jumped out to a 35-21 lead at halftime, playing their best game in a month against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Sooners, who unveiled their alternate uniform in honor of Dr. Prentice Gautt, have made it look good, racking up nearly 500 yards of offense. The defense has held up its end of the bargain as well, despite the 21 points allowed. They’ve forced turnovers and were really good on third down, getting off the field, and containing the speedy Jason Bean.

The Sooners are putting on a clinic in the running game. The offensive line is opening holes, and Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes are taking care of the rest. In the first half, they averaged 8.31 yards per carry.

Dillon Gabriel’s been sharp in this game, throwing for over 300 yards in the first half and looking sharp in the passing game.

The uniforms have looked great on the Owen Field backdrop and the Sooners have looked even better in the first half of this game.

Here are some of the best photos from the incredible first half.