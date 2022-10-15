Read full article on original website
Panthers lose a starter for the season, star LB could be moving
Following a bye week, Panthers announce the loss of a starter for the season as SirVocea Dennis could change positions-hear what Pat Narduzzi said Monday
pittsburghsportsnow.com
LB Roderick Jeter Leads ‘Hungry’ Westinghouse Back into City League Playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Westinghouse Bulldogs know how dangerous it is to look past an opponent. The Bulldogs crushed Taylor Allderdice 41-12 during the 2021 regular season before being stonewalled 14-0 by Dice in the City League Championship. Westinghouse’s players and coaches find themselves in a similar situation a year...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Kentucky HC John Calipari in Pittsburgh Watching Five Stars Maluk, Thomas
On Monday, Kentucky head coach and Moon native John Calipari returned to the Pittsburgh area to watch two young five-star prospects from the Steel City. Calipari made stops at both Imani Christian and Lincoln Park, watching Imani’s Alier Maluk and Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas. Maluk is a 6-foot-10...
Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League teams ready for playoff tournament
Montour, North Allegheny, Bethel Park, Baldwin and Shaler each recorded doubleheader sweeps Sunday as the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League nears the conclusion of its regular season and prepares for its playoff tournament. Before the playoff brackets can be finalized, there is one more regular-season game to be played. Baldwin,...
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
Maserati wrecks into barrier entering I-279
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, a luxury car was involved in a wild wreck on the Parkway North.A Maserati ended up stuck on top of the Jersey barrier at the Hazlett street on-ramp to Interstate 279.One person was taken to the hospital.No word on their condition or if speed was a factor in the crash.
Snowflakes Tuesday morning could tie record for earliest snowfall in Pittsburgh region
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes then would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in Southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh area,...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools District is mourning the loss of one of its students. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Saturday for reports of an accident. A teenager, later identified as...
Family, friends recall Allderdice student as good kid who made others smile
It seems that anyone who knew Christopher X. Lucas remembers how the young man made them laugh. Christopher’s sense of humor and infectious smile are the things that stood out for friends and family when asked what they remember most about the 15-year-old ninth grader at Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh.
beavercountyradio.com
Allerdice Student Dies After Being Hit By a Car in McKnight Road Parking Lot
(Ross Twp., Pa.) Pittsburgh’s Allerdice High School is mourning the death of one of their students. Christopher Lucas was hit and killed around 4:40 PM Saturday while in a parking lot along McKnight Road with his family. he was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no other word...
Elderly woman carjacked in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — An elderly woman attacked, and her car stolen. Now, she’s speaking out as her attacker heads to court. “I forgive him, but I still want him to know that he can’t get away with this and I don’t want anybody else to get hurt,” the woman told Channel 11.
3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — 10/17/22 11:19 AM UPDATE: Police said the female victims of Saturday’s shooting were not involved in the incident that led to shooting. “They were innocent bystanders. Their lives were cut short for absolutely no reason whatsoever,” said Pittsburgh police Commander Richard Ford. Ford said there...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival
Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
Weekend edition of Post-Gazette spotted amid worker strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.
Fire breaks out at Beaver County pizza shop
Crews responded to a fire Monday morning at a Fox’s Pizza Den along Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. A 911 operator told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that there is an apartment on the second floor, but firefighters did not find anyone inside.
