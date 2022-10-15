ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News

Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
Deadspin

Philly fans need to put a cork in it

The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy