NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News
Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Tony Romo correctly predicted in first quarter what the Bills-Chiefs final score would be and fans were in awe
Tony Romo can see the future. We see that all the time when he tells us what’s going to happen on a play before it’s called and then it all plays out exactly how he told us it would. He took that a step further in Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs...
Jason Kelce calls out Dallas Cowboys fans with some aggressive comments
Jason Kelce is leaning all the way into Philly Pride and called out Dallas Cowboys fans for being corporate fans ahead of Sunday Night’s showdown. Any divisional rivalry game is going to prompt some trash-talking. NFL rivalries as storied as the Cowboys-Eagles. The Eagles’ four-time Pro Bowl center, Jason...
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News
It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
Philly fans need to put a cork in it
The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on yet another collapse in season full of them
The Baltimore Ravens could easily be 6-0 this season, but instead they’re only 3-3 after blowing yet another big lead. This time it came in Week 6 against the streaking New York Giants, who erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Ravens a disappointing 24-20 defeat. Baltimore went...
Fan Reportedly Kicked Out Of Sunday's Eagles vs. Cowboys Game
An NFL fan got kicked out of Sunday night's Cowboys-Eagles game before the opening snap took place. According to Calvin Watkins, a fan jumped onto the field during pregame introductions and was escorted out of the stadium. That's definitely one way to waste a ticket to the game of the...
Steelers reportedly benched Mitchell Trubisky after 'heated exchange' with Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin originally benched Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett during the 24-20 loss against the New York Jets and has kept Pickett atop his depth chart since. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered more information about that decision in a piece published Monday.
What did former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett say about Dallas’ chances against Philadelphia?
Now a broadcaster for NBC, Jason Garrett had words Cowboys fans did not want to hear.
Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
