Read full article on original website
Related
USDA releases $71 million in grants in pursuit of ‘equality and justice for all’
The Department of Agriculture last week announced $71 million in new grant funding aimed at helping "disadvantaged" and "underserved" farmers and ranchers, which USDA said supports its broader mission of ensuring "equality and justice for all." "We are committed to building a different USDA," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said Friday....
nafme.org
NAfME Endorses Federal Legislation to Support Teacher Recruitment & Retention
The Teacher Loan Forgiveness (TLF) program has been a valuable tool for teachers since its authorization in 1998, providing them with $5,000-$17,500 worth of student loan forgiveness (depending on what criteria are met) in exchange for five consecutive years of K–12 teaching in high-needs schools. TLF was originally intended to encourage individuals to enter and continue in the teaching profession by providing them with substantive loan forgiveness. The amount of loan forgiveness provided by TLF has been stagnant since 2004, while the cost of college (and subsequent debt) has risen sharply, making the program a much less attractive incentive for prospective teachers.
Social Security now allows individuals to self-select gender
WASHINGTON (AP) — Individuals will be allowed to make sure that their records with the Social Security Administration align with their gender identity under a plan announced Wednesday. The action, which is part of the agency’s “Equity Action Plan,” follows through on a March announcement to do so by the agency’s acting commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi. Kijakazi said the move is part of a “commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process.” It’s also part of a larger Biden administration-wide effort to increase acceptance of gender identity. In June, President Joe Biden signed an executive order meant to take steps to advance LGBTQ equality, including “strengthening supports and protections for transgender Americans.”
Lobbying world
Mac Bernstein, John Merrigan, Jessica Woolley and Stephanie Jebeyli joined Dentons Global Advisors from DLA Piper. Bernstein, a former professional staffer on the House Banking Committee, and Merrigan, former chair of DLA Piper’s federal law and policy group, are joining Dentons Global Advisors as partners. Woolley is joining as an associate partner, and Jebeyli is joining as a director.
constructiondive.com
Construction pros call for immigration reform to fill surge of open jobs
Researchers and other experts expect millions of new construction jobs in coming months due to the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. That's in addition to the 407,000 unfilled jobs in the construction industry now. But where will those workers come...
US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee is made up of executives from 20 companies, including Walmart, General Motors and Intel. The committee is authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to advise on ways to streamline trade regulations. Last week -- ahead of closed-door meetings starting Monday in Washington with senior officials from CBP and other federal agencies -- the executives quietly unveiled proposals they said would modernize import and export rules to keep pace with trade volumes that have nearly quintupled in the past three decades. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposal from a committee member. Among the proposed changes: making data collected from vessel manifests confidential.
thecentersquare.com
19 AGs investigating major banks' membership in UN carbon reduction alliance
(The Center Square) – Six major banks will be investigated by 19 state attorneys general for adhering to a United Nations’ organizational goal of eliminating carbon emissions by 2050. Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were served civil investigative demands...
eenews.net
The surprising new climate agency
The IRS is a climate agency now. The massive climate and energy law enacted by Democrats in August puts the IRS at the forefront of the effort to incentivize renewable energy across the economy. Of the nearly $370 billion of climate spending in the new law, about $270 billion will be delivered through tax incentives for electric vehicles, energy-efficient buildings, solar power and other “clean” energy technologies.
Are election texts even legal?
We are less than three weeks out from the midterm elections, making it hard to avoid seeing political campaigns. From ads to commercials, to calls, it’s easy to see that election season is upon us.
Health care is a moral issue first, economic second. Here's what conservatives must do
Polls routinely show people trust Democrats over Republicans on health care, and we've talked to voters about why. Here's what we concluded.
Treasury eyes probe of climate impacts on insurance costs
The Treasury Department is looking to assess whether climate change-fueled extreme weather is raising property and casualty insurance costs. The Treasury Department on Tuesday proposed to collect information from insurance providers about whether climate change will impact both availability and affordability of policies. Climate change is expected to increase the...
New leader takes over at top progressive immigration advocacy organization
Public affairs strategist Vanessa Cárdenas is set to take over the helm of America’s Voice, a leading immigration advocacy organization, replacing the organization’s founder, Frank Sharry. Cárdenas, who has served as acting deputy director of the organization since Sharry announced his retirement in September, will take over...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Immigration reform faces roadblocks, provides opportunities for long-term care
DENVER — There just aren’t enough human beings in the United States to fill the 11 million job openings in the aging services industry, making immigration reform an important target for policy change, according to LeadingAge experts. During a Sunday forum at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting + Expo,...
Comments / 0